15 of the best fancy-dress pictures from Headingley on England vs Australia Ashes day three
Can you spot yourself?
The match is entering a third day and the fans have returned in force. Are you in the gallery?:
1. Australia fans
Australia fans arrive at Headingley.
Steve Riding
jpimedia
2. Kylies
These three 'Kylies' couldn't get the match out of their heads.
Steve Riding
jpimedia
3. Fans arrive at stadium
Fans lined the streets outside the stadium.
Steve Riding
jpimedia
4. Queen
'Queen' arrive at Headingley.
Steve Riding
jpimedia
View more