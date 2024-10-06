The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Lola, a three-year-old Belgium Malinois who was found in a property on her own. The team believes that for at least four days, if not more, she was starving.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

Lola is a three-year-old Belgium Malinois who was found in a property on her own. The team believes that for at least four days, if not more, she was starving. She was so hungry she even ate a toy hoping to fill her stomach. She would suit a family who have just as much energy as her.

Five-year-old Willow is a charming softie who loves attention. She is very gentle and plays well with kids. She would make a great companion and family pet. Willow would be comfortable living with kids aged 10 and above.

Three-year-old Roman is sweet and loving, and shows lots of affection. He is a gentle cat who will need a little extra time to settle in, but would make a great companion and family pet. He'd be comfortable living with cat-savvy kids aged 14 and above.

One-year-old German Shepherd Lady is a sweet girl who loves cuddles. She'd suit a family who can offer her plenty of time and stability, and help her settle into my new home slowly.

Haggler is an excitable four-year-old Patterdale who sadly came to the centre after being used for badger baiting. He took on a few injuries, but has mostly recovered. He enjoys walks and his toys - and would suit a family who can match his energy levels.

Brownie, Oreo and Coco sadly came from a rather hectic household with lots of other cats, so it was difficult for each to get the attention they wanted and needed. They'd suit a family ready for fun and energy. As they're young, they'll need to stay indoors until vaccinated and neutered.