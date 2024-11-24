The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Tilly and Millie, an energetic and inseparable pair of two-year-old cocker spaniel sisters, known for their playful personalities.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Tilly and Millie Tilly and Millie are an energetic and inseparable pair of two-year-old Cocker Spaniel sisters, known for their playful personalities. They love outdoor adventures and thrive in an active home where they can burn off energy through walks, play and agility training. They’re happiest together and need a family who can spend plenty of time with them, though with gradual training, they could learn to be alone for short periods. | RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Thomas and Gordon Thomas and Gordon are three-month-old kittens with an unbreakable bond, named after the famous train duo. Rescued as tiny strays near a railway track, they’re now thriving and ready to find a loving home together. Energetic and playful, they bring double the charm, with Gordon’s big personality and Thomas’ love for chasing toys. These affectionate brothers will stay indoors until vaccinated and neutered. | RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Shadow Shadow is a four-year-old male Domestic Shorthair with a velvety black coat and a gentle, loving nature. He’s seeking a quiet home without other pets, as he prefers to be the centre of attention. Shadow enjoys head-to-tail strokes and chin scratches. He’d do well with cat-savvy children aged 14 and older, and would love a garden to explore once settled. | RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Ajay Ajay is a seven-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a friendly, engaging personality. He's known for his gentle nature and well-mannered behaviour, excelling in loose lead walking. Ajay seeks a home where he’ll be involved in family activities, prefers to be the only pet, and would do best with dog-savvy children aged 14 and older. | RSPCA Photo Sales

5 . Ruby Ruby is a two-year-old tan Staffie with a gentle and loyal nature. Though she’s had a challenging start, Ruby is growing in confidence and enjoys playing, toy chasing, and quiet walks. She seeks a calm home with a patient family, where she can be the only pet, and would thrive with owners committed to her continued training and gentle socialisation. | RSPCA Photo Sales

6 . Salem and Void Salem, a seven-year-old, and Void, a 10-month-old, are two petite black Domestic Shorthairs with friendly, gentle temperaments. Previously from a busy home with many cats, they have grown in confidence at the centre and enjoy both playtime and companionship. They’re bonded and seek a quiet, loving home together, though they’d be comfortable with cat-savvy children aged 14 and older. | RSPCA Photo Sales