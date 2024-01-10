15 grotty Leeds eyesores and derelict buildings that residents want to see tackled in 2024

There have been some major regeneration projects in Leeds over the last few years, as the city centre is reshaped and polished up.

But there are some ugly eyesores and derelict buildings that blight the cityscape and residents would love to see tackled in 2024. We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers which of these eyesores they hope will be demolished or spruced up in the next 12 months.

There were hundreds of responses, from derelict office blocks to abandoned pubs and empty land. Some of the eyesores have been left to rot for years, while others are set to be demolished or receive a new lease of life very soon.

Here are some of their suggestions.

1 . Leeds eyesores Here are some of the derelict buildings and grotty eyesores that Leeds residents want to see tackled

2 . Southpoint There was a clear frontrunner with our readers - this abandoned former office block, known as Southpoint, which sits next to South Accommodation Road in Hunslet. Joanne Talbot said it had looked "awful" for years, while Antony Wilkinson added: "For sure, it should have been torn down when road was built."

3 . Highways Towers Demolition of these high-rise tower blocks in Killingbeck is finally underway - much to the relief of many of our readers. The York Road flats are slowly being taken down and will be replaced with a new social housing development.

4 . The Old Red Lion Another very popular suggestion was the abandoned The Old Red Lion pub in York Road, Whinmoor. Matthew Davis said: "It's the first and last building into and out of Leeds and absolute eyesore."

5 . Otley Civic Centre Sue Fletcher said the former Otley Civic Centre was in need of "urgent action". The building was sold by Leeds City Council at the end of 2020.