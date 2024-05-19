The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.
Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
This week, our round-up includes Milo, a two-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier pup who loves to play and would suit a fun-loving family.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –
1. Milo
Two-year-old Milo is a quirky Staffordshire Bull Terrier who loves to play. He would suit a family who understands the Staffie traits and is up for some fun and games. Photo: RSPCA
2. Mini Milo
Mini Milo is a one-year-old Jug (JRT x Pug) with a happy-go-lucky attitude. He would suit and active family to keep him busy and entertained, but would need to be the only pet in the house. Photo: RSPCA
3. Billy
Nine-year-old Billy is a Bull Mastiff x Lurcher with a larger than life personality. He would suit a retirement home with a sofa big enough to squeeze everyone on. Photo: RSPCA
4. Willow, Teddy, Poppy and Tilly
Two-month-old kittens Willow, Teddy, Poppy and Tilly are a bundle of joy and love to whizz around their apartment playing with one another. They still live with their mum, but are ready to fly the nest now. They'd happily be paired off together with new families. Photo: RSPCA
5. Sam
One-year-old Sam was found locked up in a pet carrier next to some dustbins. He was scared and unsure, but since being at the animal centre, he's settled in and is loving the home comforts. He would be a great addition to any household and be happy to teach everyone the art of relaxation. Photo: RSPCA
6. Arthur and Molly
One-year-old Arthur and Molly are a closely bonded pair who are looking for a forever home together. Photo: RSPCA
