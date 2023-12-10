15 cute cats and dogs to adopt from RSPCA Leeds including gorgeous XL Bully found in 'filthy conditions'

There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.
The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley. Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.
1. Daisy
Eight-month-old Daisy is an XL Bully who came to the centre after her last home became overrun with other animals. The RSPCA said she was living in "filthy conditions" and was "underweight and unsocialised". Since being at the centre she has grown in confidence massively. Affectionate Daisy would suit a family with kids who are 16-years-old and up, and dog savvy. She would need to be the only dog in the family. Photo: RSPCA
2. Galaxy
Galaxy is a one-year-old who came to the centre with five babies. She would prefer to be the only cat in the house but would would happily live cat-savvy kids who are older than 10. Photo: RSPCA
3. Audrey and Fran
This is mother and daughter duo Audrey and Fran. The cheeky Chihuahuas, aged nine and five, do everything together - eating, napping and playing. Mum Audrey is shyer than Fran and can take longer to trust new people, but once she's comfortable, she loves a cuddle. Fran always checks out new visitors, giving them the sniff of approval. The pair would suit a family experienced with Chihuahuas, and a calm, quiet and patient home with older children would be ideal. Photo: RSPCA
4. Taz
Four-year-old Taz is a GSD x Akita who came to the centre last year after a family could no longer adopt her. She went through lots of training and was adopted again but this did not work out for her. Now, she is ready to find her forever family. She would love to be walked in quiet areas and would suit a family that is happy to help her continue her training around other. Photo: RSPCA
5. Patty
Patty is an affectionate two-year-old who would like to be with a family that can spend lots of time with her. She loves to be stroked and will happily enjoy it for as long as her new family can go on for Photo: RSPCA
6. Zeus
Zeus, a Staffie X, is a three-year-old bundle of energy and is looking for a family willing to offer unconditional love and keep up with his training. He can be unsure of other dogs so would suit a family that could help him feel comfortable when out on walks. Despite getting over excited at times, he loves a cuddle. Photo: RSPCA