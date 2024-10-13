15 angelic cats and dogs up for adoption at RSPCA Leeds including beautiful blue-eyed kitten found as stray

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 13th Oct 2024, 11:30 BST

Here are 15 of the angelic cats and dogs who are up for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.

The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Ophelia, a two-year-old kitten with beautiful blue eyes who was found as a stray.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

Two-year-old Ophelia, who has beautiful blue eyes, was found as a stray, but is believed to be a Ragdoll cross. She is very sociable and loves company. She would be happy to live with older children, but would prefer to be the only pet in the house.

1. Ophelia

Remmy is a one-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux with bundles of energy and joy. He can be giddy but is super focused too and is a great learner. Remmy, a big softy, would love a family who would be keen to carry on his training.

2. Remmy

One-year-old best friends Eevee, right, and Zoey are an affectionate, gentle duo who enjoy spending time with people. As they're so close and have always lived as a pair, the team at the RSPCA are hoping they'll find a home together.

3. Eevee and Zoey

Five-year-old Willow is a charming softie who loves attention. She is very gentle and plays well with kids. She would make a great companion and family pet. Willow would be comfortable living with kids aged 10 and above.

4. Willow

Lola is a three-year-old Belgium Malinois who was found in a property on her own. The team believes that for at least four days, if not more, she was starving. She was so hungry she even ate a toy hoping to fill her stomach. She would suit a family who have just as much energy as her.

5. Lola

Haggler is an excitable four-year-old Patterdale who sadly came to the centre after being used for badger baiting. He took on a few injuries, but has mostly recovered. He enjoys walks and his toys - and would suit a family who can match his energy levels.

6. Haggler

