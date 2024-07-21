The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.
Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
This week, our round-up includes five-month-old Luca, an intelligent German Shepherd who’s full of character.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –
1. Luca
Five-month-old Luca is an intelligent German Shepherd who is full of character. He is looking for a family to teach him the ways of the world and give him time to adjust to new things. | RSPCA
2. Remmy
Lovable Remmy is a one-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux with bundles of energy and joy. He can be giddy but is super focused too and is a great learner. Remmy, a big softy, would love a family who would be keen to carry on his training. | RSPCA
3. Sesame and Paprika
Sesame and Paprika love to whizz around their apartments and play with their litter mates. They are looking for a loving new family. | RSPCA
4. Annabel
Annabel is a loving three-year-old kitten on the lookout for her forever home. She is playful and an adventurer. She would be happy to join a family with other cats. | RSPCA
5. Arthur
Arthur is a three-year-old kitten with gorgeous green eyes. He is deaf, but no different from other cats. He would love an enclosed garden to explore and would prefer a family with older kids. | RSPCA
6. Dolly and Chanel
Two-year-old Staffies Dolly and Chanel are a gentle duo who are so very bonded and hope to find their forever home together. They are an active pair and love long walks, as well as their toys. Sadly, they were both used for breeding in the past. They would happily live with kids aged 10 and above, but would prefer to be the only pets in their home. | RSPCA
