The puppies and dogs are currently in the care of Leeds Dogs Trust, with many coming from tragic backgrounds. If you are looking to welcome a four-legged friend into your home, the Trust will help you find your perfect match. Here are 14 pups that are all seeking a forever home in Leeds.

1. April - 0-6 months Sweet, fun and excitable, April would benefit from a quiet home as she is lacking in confidence, but should respond well with sensible older teen. As a youngster, she will need to attend dog school classes. Breed: Lurcher Dogs Trust other Buy a Photo

2. Billy - 6-12 months As a young pup, Billy needs his owners to put time into his training. He is very playful and loves his food, but can be worried by new people at first. He needs an adult only home and experienced owners. Breed: Staffordshire Cross Dogs Trust other Buy a Photo

3. Harley - 1-2 years Harley loves long walks and is an active and energetic pooch. He needs an adult only home and is in need of a little training, as he can be vocal around other dogs and doesn't like to be on his own. Breed: Siberian Husky Dogs Trust other Buy a Photo

4. Reggie - 1-2 years Friendly and keen to learn, Reggie would benefit from living with another dog as he struggles being left on his own and needs help settling in. He loves food and treats, and could live with children aged 10 and over. Breed: Other Dogs Trust other Buy a Photo

View more