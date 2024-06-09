The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.
Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
This week, our round-up includes two-year-old Staffies Dolly and Chanel, a gentle duo who are so very bonded but were sadly used for breeding in the past.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –
1. Dolly and Chanel
Two-year-old Staffies Dolly and Chanel are a gentle duo who are so very bonded and hope to find their forever home together. They are an active pair and love long walks, as well as their toys. Sadly, they were both used for breeding in the past. They would happily live with kids aged 10 and above, but would prefer to be the only pets in their home. Photo: RSPCA
2. Barbie
One-year-old Barbie was unwell when she arrived at the centre, but she is doing much better now. She would suit a home with older, cat-savvy kids - and would happily live with other cats having done so previously. Photo: RSPCA
3. Ken
One-year-old Ken loves a good grooming and spa day. Having lived with other cats before, he could do so again with another who is just as laid back as he is. He would happily live with kids aged 12 and over. Photo: RSPCA
4. Harper
Harper is a three-year-old French Bulldog who came to the centre in a rough state with a skin condition, but he has made huge improvements. He's great with kids and could live with another dog, provided meets go well. Photo: RSPCA
5. Arthur and Molly
Arthur and Molly are an adorable pair of closely-bonded one-year-old kittens - who just can't stay away from each other. They love to spend their days cuddled up together and follow each other round so much that it's difficult to tell where one ends and another begins. They're looking for a new home together and would make a fabulous addition to any family, ideally with kids older than 14. Photo: RSPCA
6. Goose
13-year-old Goose didn't have the easiest start to life after being found kept in a small crate, which was made all the more confusing being a deaf dog. He is a gentle and friendly soul who could happily live with kids aged 10 and above, but would prefer to be the only pet in the house. Photo: RSPCA
