14 cute cats and dogs to adopt from RSPCA Leeds including playful French Bulldog with an impressive high jump

There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.

The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, they include three-year-old French Bulldog Rex, who loves to play games – especially fetch, which allows him to show off his impressive high jump.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Rex Three-year-old French Bulldog Rex loves to play, especially games of fetch when he can show off his high jump. He'd suit a big family with plenty of people to give him attention throughout the day. Rex has shared a home with with cats previously and could live with them again if they are calm and dog-savvy. Photo: RSPCA

2 . Scruffy Scruffy is a two-year-old who is well-groomed with a silky coat and stunning yellow eyes. She would suit a quiet, adult home and with those who are experienced with cats. Photo: RSPCA

3 . Zeta Zeta, a 10-year-old Belgium Malinois x GSD, loves walks and exploring new places, but most of all, she loves running around. Zeta is still pretty active and would suit a family who are up for keeping her mind occupied with training. She'd prefer to be the only dog in an adult-only home. Photo: RSPCA

4 . Zeus Zeus, a Staffie X, is a three-year-old bundle of energy and is looking for a family willing to offer unconditional love and keep up with his training. He can be unsure of other dogs so would suit a family that could help him feel comfortable when out on walks. Despite getting over excited at times, he loves a cuddle. Photo: RSPCA

5 . Prinny and Davie One-year-olds Prinny and Davie are brother and sister who came into the centre after living in squalid conditions. They would prefer a quieter home with adults only who have cat experience. Photo: RSPCA

6 . Ares and Athena Five-year-olds Ares and Athena are a bonded pair of siblings who have much love and affection towards one another. Unlike Greek Mythology, neither are into war - opting instead for cuddles. They'd suit a home with cat savvy kids and a garden to explore. Photo: RSPCA