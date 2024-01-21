14 cute cats and dogs available for adoption at RSPCA Leeds including gorgeous Akita who is full of affection

4 . Taz

Four-year-old Taz is a GSD x Akita who came to the centre last year after a family could no longer adopt her. She went through lots of training and was adopted again but this did not work out for her. Now, she is ready to find her forever family. She would love to be walked in quiet areas and would suit a family that is happy to help her continue her training around other. Photo: RSPCA