14 cute cats and dogs available for adoption at RSPCA Leeds including gorgeous Akita who is full of affection

There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.
The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.
Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –
1. Rocky Mountain
One-year-old Rocky Mountain is an Akita who's full of personality. It took him a while to settle into kennel life but he's now much happier and learning lots with the team. Rocky Mountain loves to play and run about, as well as going on long walks. He'd suit a family who are confident with big breeds. Photo: RSPCA
2. Angel
One-year-old Angel arrived at the centre in a bad way, but has been treated well since. She loves fuss and attention, and would be keen to live with a playful family. Photo: RSPCA
3. Tala and Goose
Huskies Tala and Goose had a tough time before coming to the RSPCA's centre in Leeds as they were both kept in cages for long periods of time. Goose, 12, is deaf and loves zooming about fields, while seven-year-old Tala enjoys chilling out. Photo: RSPCA
4. Taz
Four-year-old Taz is a GSD x Akita who came to the centre last year after a family could no longer adopt her. She went through lots of training and was adopted again but this did not work out for her. Now, she is ready to find her forever family. She would love to be walked in quiet areas and would suit a family that is happy to help her continue her training around other. Photo: RSPCA
5. Rosie
Four-year-old Rosie is playful, affectionate and inquisitive girl. She'd suit a home that would bring out her younger side again. With lots of love to give to the right (adult only) family, she's bound to steal your hearts. Photo: RSPCA
6. Rocky
Two-year-old Boxer Rocky has been looked after by the centre since being abandoned by his previous owner. He was left to go hungry and sadly lost lots of weight, but has since enjoyed treats and tasty meals. He'd suit a family who can cope with his strength and continue his training. He would need to be the only dog in the home. Photo: RSPCA