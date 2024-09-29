The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Lady, a German Shepherd Lady who loves cuddles and would suit a family who can offer her plenty of time and stability.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Lady One-year-old German Shepherd Lady is a sweet girl who loves cuddles. She'd suit a family who can offer her plenty of time and stability, and help her settle into my new home slowly. | RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Lola Lola is a three-year-old Belgium Malinois who was found in a property on her own. The team believes that for at least four days, if not more, she was starving. She was so hungry she even ate a toy hoping to fill her stomach. She would suit a family who have just as much energy as her. | RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Errol Two-year-old Errol came to the centre with terrible sores on his skin, but is now ready to find his new home. He would be happy to join a family keen to give him lots of love and attention. | RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Haggler Haggler is an excitable four-year-old Patterdale who sadly came to the centre after being used for badger baiting. He took on a few injuries, but has mostly recovered. He enjoys walks and his toys - and would suit a family who can match his energy levels. | RSPCA Photo Sales

5 . Phil One-year-old Phil was sadly abandoned at the animal centre, left in a carrier alone. He loves being in the company of people and would make a great family pet. | RSPCA Photo Sales

6 . Freddie Two-year-old Freddie is a sweet-natured and gentle Staffie who has been enjoying time in his foster home and can't wait to find his new family. They would need to commit to his training - and he would prefer a quieter home, but could live with older kids. | RSPCA Photo Sales