The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.
Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
This week, they include adorable kitten Angel, who arrived at the centre "absolutely starving" - although the team have now spoiled her with lots of love and attention.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –
1. Angel
One-year-old Angel arrived at the centre in a "bad way", the team at the RSPCA explained - and was "absolutely starving". But after plenty of love and care, she now has a full belly and is a happy and healthy kitten. Angel loves fuss and attention, and would be keen to live with a playful family. Photo: RSPCA
2. Taz
Four-year-old Taz is a GSD x Akita who came to the centre last year after a family could no longer adopt her. She went through lots of training and was adopted again but this did not work out for her. Now, she is ready to find her forever family. She would love to be walked in quiet areas and would suit a family that is happy to help her continue her training around other. Photo: RSPCA
3. Rocky Mountain
One-year-old Rocky Mountain is an Akita who's full of personality. It took him a while to settle into kennel life but he's now much happier and learning lots with the team. Rocky Mountain loves to play and run about, as well as going on long walks. He'd suit a family who are confident with big breeds. Photo: RSPCA
4. Zeta
Zeta, a 10-year-old Belgium Malinois x GSD, loves walks and exploring new places, but most of all, she loves running around. Zeta is still pretty active and would suit a family who are up for keeping her mind occupied with training. She'd prefer to be the only dog in an adult-only home. Photo: RSPCA
5. Rocky
Two-year-old Boxer Rocky has been looked after by the centre since being abandoned by his previous owner. He was left to go hungry and sadly lost lots of weight, but has since enjoyed treats and tasty meals. He'd suit a family who can cope with his strength and continue his training. He would need to be the only dog in the home. Photo: RSPCA
6. Tala and Goose
Huskies Tala and Goose had a tough time before coming to the RSPCA's centre in Leeds as they were both kept in cages for long periods of time. Goose, 12, is deaf and loves zooming about fields, while seven-year-old Tala enjoys chilling out. Photo: RSPCA