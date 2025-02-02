The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Teddy, an adorable seven-year-old Shih Tzu who has had a difficult past, having mostly lived in squalor with severely matted fur.

Here are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Teddy Teddy is an adorable seven-year-old Shih Tzu who has had a difficult past, having mostly lived in squalor with severely matted fur. But despite his history past, he still looks to trust many people and absolutely loves to snuggle up on someone’s lap. He has lived with dogs in the past so would be happy to live with others, but could only live with dog-savvy kids. | RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Oxo Five-year-old Oxo is known for his jet black, silky fur and humorous character. He loves to be around people, having come from a very sheltered and unkept home. He's hoping for a forever home and plenty of time for fussing. | RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Lucy and Ethel Four-month-old Lucy, top, and 10-month-old Ethel, rely on each other's company and comfort, so hope to find forever homes together. They'd prefer to be the only pets in the home, but could quite happily live with cat savvy kids who are 14 or older. | RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Rex Rex is a lively and charismatic two-year-old German Shepherd with a cheeky streak. He loves long walks, affection, and making new human and canine friends, though he prefers dogs with similar energy. Rex thrives in a home that offers structure, clear boundaries, and plenty of fun. He’s house-ready and looking for a family to embrace his playful personality. | RSPCA Photo Sales

5 . Chunk Chunk is a one-year-old male Tabby with a striking face and soft fur. While his past is unclear, he’s shown resilience, learning to trust people again with time and patience. Chunk enjoys interactive play and occasional affection but values his independence. He’s best suited to an adult-only home with a calm environment and outdoor access to explore once settled. | RSPCA Photo Sales

6 . Ruby Ruby is a gentle two-year-old Staffie Cross who came to the centre pregnant. She has since seen her 10 puppies adopted by new families. Ruby has been through a lot in her short life, making the world seem pretty scary - but she's hoping to catch up on some TLC. She would thrive as the only pet in a calm household. | RSPCA Photo Sales