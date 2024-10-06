With glitter, flashing headbands and twinkling fairy lights, the energetic walkers came together to remember loved ones and raise vital funds for the charity's hospice in Headingley.

Huge groups of friends and families set off from Prince Henry’s Grammar School on routes of 5k and 10k at around 5.30pm, with some walkers going until 11pm.

Sue Ryder’s specialist teams provide expert care at the end of life, and the funds raised from this weekend's Starlight Hike will help ensure more people can receive help from the charity.

YEP photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all of the action under the stars this year. Here are 13 of the best pictures -

1 . Starlight Hike From left, Helen Broadbent, Chloe Broadbent, Elaine Smith, Sam Miller and Roger Doughty, who were walking for Brenda Doughty. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Starlight Hike Hundreds of hikers set off on their treks on October 5. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Starlight Hike Janet Clarke and Leanne Wright, of Woodhouse, were among those taking on the challenge to raise vital funds. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Starlight Hike Hayley Edson and daughter Eryn, nine, of Cookridge, pictured at the end of the event. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . Starlight Hike Jonathan Potter, a driver for Sue Ryder collected donations from Peter Dixon and his daughter Helen Hinchliffe. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

6 . Starlight Hike The hikers set off on their trek from Prince Henry’s Grammar School through the streets of Otley. | Steve Riding Photo Sales