13 twinkling pictures as hundreds of walkers take part in Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Leeds in Otley

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2024, 11:30 GMT

Hundreds of glowing walkers lit up Otley last night (October 5) as part of this year's Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Leeds.

With glitter, flashing headbands and twinkling fairy lights, the energetic walkers came together to remember loved ones and raise vital funds for the charity's hospice in Headingley.

Huge groups of friends and families set off from Prince Henry’s Grammar School on routes of 5k and 10k at around 5.30pm, with some walkers going until 11pm.

Sue Ryder’s specialist teams provide expert care at the end of life, and the funds raised from this weekend's Starlight Hike will help ensure more people can receive help from the charity.

YEP photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all of the action under the stars this year. Here are 13 of the best pictures -

From left, Helen Broadbent, Chloe Broadbent, Elaine Smith, Sam Miller and Roger Doughty, who were walking for Brenda Doughty.

1. Starlight Hike

From left, Helen Broadbent, Chloe Broadbent, Elaine Smith, Sam Miller and Roger Doughty, who were walking for Brenda Doughty. | Steve Riding

Hundreds of hikers set off on their treks on October 5.

2. Starlight Hike

Hundreds of hikers set off on their treks on October 5. | Steve Riding

Janet Clarke and Leanne Wright, of Woodhouse, were among those taking on the challenge to raise vital funds.

3. Starlight Hike

Janet Clarke and Leanne Wright, of Woodhouse, were among those taking on the challenge to raise vital funds. | Steve Riding

Hayley Edson and daughter Eryn, nine, of Cookridge, pictured at the end of the event.

4. Starlight Hike

Hayley Edson and daughter Eryn, nine, of Cookridge, pictured at the end of the event. | Steve Riding

Jonathan Potter, a driver for Sue Ryder collected donations from Peter Dixon and his daughter Helen Hinchliffe.

5. Starlight Hike

Jonathan Potter, a driver for Sue Ryder collected donations from Peter Dixon and his daughter Helen Hinchliffe. | Steve Riding

The hikers set off on their trek from Prince Henry’s Grammar School through the streets of Otley.

6. Starlight Hike

The hikers set off on their trek from Prince Henry's Grammar School through the streets of Otley. | Steve Riding

