With glitter, flashing headbands and twinkling fairy lights, the energetic walkers came together to remember loved ones and raise vital funds for the charity's hospice in Headingley.
Huge groups of friends and families set off from Prince Henry’s Grammar School on routes of 5k and 10k at around 5.30pm, with some walkers going until 11pm.
Sue Ryder’s specialist teams provide expert care at the end of life, and the funds raised from this weekend's Starlight Hike will help ensure more people can receive help from the charity.
YEP photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all of the action under the stars this year. Here are 13 of the best pictures -
