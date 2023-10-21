Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 terrific Leeds Halloween costumes from years gone by including Bob Ross and The Addams Family

Austin Powers, The Joker and Yorkshire Tea are just some of the creative costumes that people from Leeds have made.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 21st Oct 2023, 04:00 BST

Halloween season is in full swing and we wanted to get our readers into the spooky spirit.

We asked for people to share their very best costumes with us from over the years and we had hundreds of responses.

Click through this article to see some amazing costumes and get inspired for this year’s holiday from Bob Ross to The Addams Family.

Hollie Brown said: "Me and my husband last year as Dr Evil and Austin Powers when I was mid cancer treatment."

1. Dr Evil and Austin Powers

Hollie Brown said: "Me and my husband last year as Dr Evil and Austin Powers when I was mid cancer treatment." Photo: Hollie Brown

Stacey Rawcliffe said: "Bob Ross and a happy little tree."

2. Bob Ross

Stacey Rawcliffe said: "Bob Ross and a happy little tree." Photo: Stacey Rawcliffe

Emma Nelson said: "The Addams family by the Nelson family."

3. The Addams Family

Emma Nelson said: "The Addams family by the Nelson family." Photo: Emma Nelson

Shane Perry said: I enter the Halloween fancy dress every year at my local (The Boot and Shoe) Wolfing it up here!"

4. Wolf

Shane Perry said: I enter the Halloween fancy dress every year at my local (The Boot and Shoe) Wolfing it up here!" Photo: Shane Perry

