Austin Powers, The Joker and Yorkshire Tea are just some of the creative costumes that people from Leeds have made.

Halloween season is in full swing and we wanted to get our readers into the spooky spirit.

We asked for people to share their very best costumes with us from over the years and we had hundreds of responses.

Click through this article to see some amazing costumes and get inspired for this year’s holiday from Bob Ross to The Addams Family.

1 . Dr Evil and Austin Powers Hollie Brown said: "Me and my husband last year as Dr Evil and Austin Powers when I was mid cancer treatment."

2 . Bob Ross Stacey Rawcliffe said: "Bob Ross and a happy little tree."

3 . The Addams Family Emma Nelson said: "The Addams family by the Nelson family."

4 . Wolf Shane Perry said: I enter the Halloween fancy dress every year at my local (The Boot and Shoe) Wolfing it up here!"