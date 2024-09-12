And we have rounded up 13 of the richest celebrities from our city and their estimated fortune according to Celebrity Net Worth.
On this list, there’s some Hollywood stars and singers. But there is also a top footballer and an acclaimed chef, who is often referred to as the ‘Godfather of modern cooking’.
1. Damien Hirst - £534.95m
Reportedly the UK's richest living artist, Damien Hirst dominated the art scene in the UK during the 1990s. He is best known for his shocking installations, which included a shark stored in a tank filled with formaldehyde and a skull encrusted with more than 8,000 diamonds. He grew up in Leeds and attended Allerton Grange School. | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
2. Malcolm McDowell - £30.57m
Acclaimed actor Malcolm McDowell, best known for his role in the controversial 1971 film A Clockwork Orange, was born in Horsforth and later raised in the North West. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012. | PA Photo/Rogue Pictures Photo: PA Photo/Rogue Pictures
3. Marco Pierre White - £30.57m
Named the "Godfather of modern cooking," Marco Pierre White was born in Leeds and studied at Allerton High School. In 1995, he became the youngest chef to be awarded three Michelin stars and has gone on to train some of the country's finest chefs including Gordon Ramsay. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Chris Moyles - £15.29m
Chris Moyles is a radio and TV presenter. He grew up in Leeds and was educated at Mount St Mary's Catholic High School. He presented the Chris Moyles Show on BBC Radio 1 from 2004 to 2012 - and now presents a show of the same name on Radio X. | Ian West/PA Wire Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
5. Ricky Wilson - £7.65m
Ricky Wilson, of the Kaiser Chiefs, went Leeds Grammar School before studying at Leeds Metropolitan University. He later taught at Leeds College of Art and Design, before the band's big break. The band formed in Leeds in 2000 and have since gone on to release seven studio albums and win many big titles including 3 Brit Awards. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
6. Matthew Lewis - £7.65m
Actor Matthew Lewis is best known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series. The 33-year-old was raised in Horsforth and has been acting since the age of five. | Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images Photo: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images
