13 of the richest celebrities from Leeds and their estimated net worth including Marco Pierre White and Mel B

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

From top actors that graced our screens with stunning performances to singers who have penned beautiful songs, there are many famous celebrities born or raised in Leeds.

And we have rounded up 13 of the richest celebrities from our city and their estimated fortune according to Celebrity Net Worth.

On this list, there’s some Hollywood stars and singers. But there is also a top footballer and an acclaimed chef, who is often referred to as the ‘Godfather of modern cooking’.

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

Reportedly the UK's richest living artist, Damien Hirst dominated the art scene in the UK during the 1990s. He is best known for his shocking installations, which included a shark stored in a tank filled with formaldehyde and a skull encrusted with more than 8,000 diamonds. He grew up in Leeds and attended Allerton Grange School.

1. Damien Hirst - £534.95m

Reportedly the UK's richest living artist, Damien Hirst dominated the art scene in the UK during the 1990s. He is best known for his shocking installations, which included a shark stored in a tank filled with formaldehyde and a skull encrusted with more than 8,000 diamonds. He grew up in Leeds and attended Allerton Grange School. | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Acclaimed actor Malcolm McDowell, best known for his role in the controversial 1971 film A Clockwork Orange, was born in Horsforth and later raised in the North West. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012.

2. Malcolm McDowell - £30.57m

Acclaimed actor Malcolm McDowell, best known for his role in the controversial 1971 film A Clockwork Orange, was born in Horsforth and later raised in the North West. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012. | PA Photo/Rogue Pictures Photo: PA Photo/Rogue Pictures

Photo Sales
Named the "Godfather of modern cooking," Marco Pierre White was born in Leeds and studied at Allerton High School. In 1995, he became the youngest chef to be awarded three Michelin stars and has gone on to train some of the country's finest chefs including Gordon Ramsay.

3. Marco Pierre White - £30.57m

Named the "Godfather of modern cooking," Marco Pierre White was born in Leeds and studied at Allerton High School. In 1995, he became the youngest chef to be awarded three Michelin stars and has gone on to train some of the country's finest chefs including Gordon Ramsay. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Chris Moyles is a radio and TV presenter. He grew up in Leeds and was educated at Mount St Mary's Catholic High School. He presented the Chris Moyles Show on BBC Radio 1 from 2004 to 2012 - and now presents a show of the same name on Radio X.

4. Chris Moyles - £15.29m

Chris Moyles is a radio and TV presenter. He grew up in Leeds and was educated at Mount St Mary's Catholic High School. He presented the Chris Moyles Show on BBC Radio 1 from 2004 to 2012 - and now presents a show of the same name on Radio X. | Ian West/PA Wire Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Ricky Wilson, of the Kaiser Chiefs, went Leeds Grammar School before studying at Leeds Metropolitan University. He later taught at Leeds College of Art and Design, before the band's big break. The band formed in Leeds in 2000 and have since gone on to release seven studio albums and win many big titles including 3 Brit Awards.

5. Ricky Wilson - £7.65m

Ricky Wilson, of the Kaiser Chiefs, went Leeds Grammar School before studying at Leeds Metropolitan University. He later taught at Leeds College of Art and Design, before the band's big break. The band formed in Leeds in 2000 and have since gone on to release seven studio albums and win many big titles including 3 Brit Awards. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
Actor Matthew Lewis is best known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series. The 33-year-old was raised in Horsforth and has been acting since the age of five.

6. Matthew Lewis - £7.65m

Actor Matthew Lewis is best known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series. The 33-year-old was raised in Horsforth and has been acting since the age of five. | Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images Photo: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsHollywood
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice