13 inspiring pictures as Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield finishes his gruelling ultramarathon challenge'

Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield has now completed his ultramarathon challenge.
The former club captain embarked on the epic ‘7 in 7 in 7’ challenge on December 1, which has seen him take on an ultramarathon every day since, in cities through Leeds, Cardiff, Birmingham, Dublin and Brighton.
Kevin completed the challenge today (December 7) in London and has now raised more than £600,000 in aid of motor neurone disease (MND).
The challenge comes after his friend and fellow Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019. Rob and Kevin have worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the disease and to raise money for a new specialist MND hospital in Leeds.
Kevin Sinfield started his run from Twickenham Stadium on day seven of the '7 in 7 in 7' challenge in London. The club captain embarked on the challenge on December 1, which has seen him take on an ultra-marathon every day since, in cities including Leeds, Cardiff and Birmingham. Photo: Zac Goodwin
Since starting his ultra-marathon quest in 2020, the former club captain has raised over £8million to help fund research and help those with MND. Photo: Zac Goodwin
The challenge continued today as the rugby league star took on the fourth leg of the challenge in Edinburgh – and he’s already raised more than £300,000. Photo: Zac Goodwin
Sinfield pictured in Richmond Park on day seven of the challenge. With this challenge, he aims to raise the very specific figure of £777,777 – chosen as a nod to Rob’s number seven shirt he wore while playing for the Rhinos. Photo: Zac Goodwin
The final three days of his challenge have also taken Sinfield to Dublin and Brighton. He is pictured passing through Piccadilly Circus on day seven of his challenge in London. Photo: Zac Goodwin
The 43-year-old finished the challenge today. He was cheered to the finish line as he ran up The Mall in London in the rain on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Zac Goodwin