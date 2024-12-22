The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Ted, a curious little three-month-old with plenty of energy and a love of toys.

Here are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Ted Ted is a curious little three-month-old with plenty of energy and a love for toys. He is an avid climber and loves to be at the top of his scratching post. As Ted is still so young, he will need to stay inside until he's fully vaccinated and neutered. | RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Dusty Dusty is a petite and striking one-year-old cat who has made great progress in trusting people after a difficult start in life. She loves chasing feather toys and is easily won over with treats. Dusty is seeking a quiet, adult-only home where she can settle at her own pace. She could live with playful cats of a similar age and would enjoy access to a garden. | RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Harley Harley is an 11-month-old Border Collie full of energy and intelligence. This petite young dog loves chasing toys and shows a natural herding instinct. Friendly and eager to learn, Harley enjoys meeting new people and thrives on mental stimulation, making him a great candidate for agility or scent work. He needs an active, experienced home with a large garden and ongoing training support. | RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Ajay Ajay is a charming seven-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a contagious smile and a gentle demeanour. A pro at loose lead walking, he enjoys exploring at a steady pace and adores leaning in for cuddles. Ajay would thrive as the only pet in a loving home and could live with dog-savvy children after careful introductions. | RSPCA Photo Sales

5 . Shadow Shadow is a four-year-old male Domestic Shorthair with a velvety black coat and a gentle, loving nature. He’s seeking a quiet home without other pets, as he prefers to be the centre of attention. Shadow enjoys head-to-tail strokes and chin scratches. He’d do well with cat-savvy children aged 14 and older, and would love a garden to explore once settled. | RSPCA Photo Sales

6 . Ruby Ruby is a two-year-old tan Staffie with a gentle and loyal nature. Though she’s had a challenging start, Ruby is growing in confidence and enjoys playing, toy chasing, and quiet walks. She seeks a calm home with a patient family, where she can be the only pet, and would thrive with owners committed to her continued training and gentle socialisation. | RSPCA Photo Sales