13 fabulous and frightening Halloween costumes from Leeds people celebrating spooky season

Take a look through these brilliant Halloween costumes from Wednesday Addams to Scooby Doo.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:09 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:09 GMT

Halloween is here and it is time to celebrate the spooky season – the most popular costumes this year have been Barbie, Wednesday Addams and characters from the Mario game franchise.

We asked the people of Leeds to share their very best Halloween costumes from this year and we have put together our favourites in this gallery.

And they did not let us down we have seen creative face paint, menacing masks and excellent costumes on both adults and children.

Click through this article to see their spooky and creative costumes.

Lorna Louise Spencer said: "My daughter Thea (aged seven) ready for her Halloween disco at school."

1. Spooky Cheerleader

Lorna Louise Spencer said: "My daughter Thea (aged seven) ready for her Halloween disco at school." Photo: Lorna Louise Spencer

Chelsey Leigh said: " Wednesday and Pubert Addams. Aged five and 14 months.

2. Addams Family Children

Chelsey Leigh said: " Wednesday and Pubert Addams. Aged five and 14 months. Photo: Chelsey Leigh

Emma Baxter said: "My daughter, me and my nephew at a wet and windy Whitby Goth Weekend."

3. Whitby Goths

Emma Baxter said: "My daughter, me and my nephew at a wet and windy Whitby Goth Weekend." Photo: Emma Baxter

This very adorable little vampire was shared to us by Sarah Petre.

4. Little Vampire

This very adorable little vampire was shared to us by Sarah Petre. Photo: Sarah Petre

A very cute Chucky costume! Shared by Stephanie Hunter.

5. Chucky

A very cute Chucky costume! Shared by Stephanie Hunter. Photo: Stephanie Hunter

Kate Frazer said: "The Lights Band as Scooby Doo characters!"

6. Scooby Doo Gang

Kate Frazer said: "The Lights Band as Scooby Doo characters!" Photo: Kate Frazer

