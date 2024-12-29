The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Ruby, a gentle two-year-old Staffie Cross who has been through a lot in her short life.

Here are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Ruby Ruby is a gentle two-year-old Staffie Cross who came to the centre pregnant. She has since seen her 10 puppies adopted by new families. Ruby has been through a lot in her short life, making the world seem pretty scary - but she's hoping to catch up on some TLC. She would thrive as the only pet in a calm household. | RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Lady Lady is a sweet and affectionate six-year-old who loves fuss, comfy beds and window-watching. She’s calm, easy-going, and a perfect companion who’ll happily shadow you throughout the day. Lady wants a quiet home filled with love and a garden to explore once she’s settled. | RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Harley Harley is an 11-month-old Border Collie full of energy and intelligence. This petite young dog loves chasing toys and shows a natural herding instinct. Friendly and eager to learn, Harley enjoys meeting new people and thrives on mental stimulation, making him a great candidate for agility or scent work. He needs an active, experienced home with a large garden and ongoing training support. | RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Juno, Rino and Bruno Meet Juno, Rino, and Bruno. This inseparable trio loves toys, grooming sessions and keeping people company. They’re looking for a forever home together, ideally with a family or couple, and would love a garden to explore once settled. Perfect companions, especially for those who work from home. | RSPCA Photo Sales

5 . Dusty Dusty is a petite and striking one-year-old cat who has made great progress in trusting people after a difficult start in life. She loves chasing feather toys and is easily won over with treats. Dusty is seeking a quiet, adult-only home where she can settle at her own pace. She could live with playful cats of a similar age and would enjoy access to a garden. | RSPCA Photo Sales

6 . Ajay Ajay is a charming seven-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a contagious smile and a gentle demeanour. A pro at loose lead walking, he enjoys exploring at a steady pace and adores leaning in for cuddles. Ajay would thrive as the only pet in a loving home and could live with dog-savvy children after careful introductions. | RSPCA Photo Sales