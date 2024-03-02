Nicolas Dixon, the well known Leeds United superfan and artist behind the striking Bielsa The Redeemer mural, was commissioned to design a mural for the recently renovated shipping container in Calverley.

Working alongside friend and fellow artist Lee Buccilli, the pair designed the mural for Anthony and Angela Clay who are hoping to open the summerhouse to friends and family in time for a Leeds United promotion bid this spring.

Speaking to the YEP, Nicolas said: "They have totally renovated this shipping container and wanted to put a Leeds United spin on it and make it a really nice place to sit out and watch the football, including the Euros this summer.

"Anthony got in touch and commissioned myself and Lee to pimp out his shipping container, it's a great space and I'm looking forward to an invite to hopefully watch us get promoted."

The mural took 12 days in total to complete and features Leeds United legends Marcelo Bielsa, Howard Wilkinson, Eddie Gray, Billy Bremner, Gary McAllister, Gary Speed, Gordon Strachan and Vinnie Jones.

YEP photographer Simon Hulme got an exclusive look around once it was complete...

