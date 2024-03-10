13 brilliant pictures as popular Leeds model train exhibition steams into Pudsey Civic Hall

A popular model train exhibition has steamed back into Leeds this weekend.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 10th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

Narrow Gauge North 2024, was held at Pudsey Civic Hall yesterday (Saturday, March) between 10.30am and 4.30pm.

The annual event was set up in 1994 by Ron Redman, a keen model train enthusiast who worked as a fundraiser at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley.

This year's show featured 13 traders, 21 layouts, six societies and plenty of fun for train lovers and their families.

Photographer Mark Bickerdike captured these brilliant pictures from across the day...

Toby Roberts, nine, from Bramley, with his granddad Tony Wall.

1. Narrow Gauge North 2024 model railway exhibition

Toby Roberts, nine, from Bramley, with his granddad Tony Wall. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

This much-loved event took place at Pudsey Civic Hall yesterday between 10.30am and 4.30pm.

2. Narrow Gauge North 2024 model railway exhibition

Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

This year's exhibition included 13 traders, 21 layouts and six societies.

3. Narrow Gauge North 2024 model railway exhibition

Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Bob Harper doing a bit of maintenance.

4. Narrow Gauge North 2024 model railway exhibition

Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

The annual event was first set up in 1994 by Ron Redman, a keen model train enthusiast

5. Narrow Gauge North 2024 model railway exhibition

Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

The event has raised £115,000 for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice over the past 29 years.

6. Narrow Gauge North 2024 model railway exhibition

Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

