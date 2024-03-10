Narrow Gauge North 2024, was held at Pudsey Civic Hall yesterday (Saturday, March) between 10.30am and 4.30pm.

The annual event was set up in 1994 by Ron Redman, a keen model train enthusiast who worked as a fundraiser at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley.

This year's show featured 13 traders, 21 layouts, six societies and plenty of fun for train lovers and their families.

Photographer Mark Bickerdike captured these brilliant pictures from across the day...

Toby Roberts, nine, from Bramley, with his granddad Tony Wall.

This much-loved event took place at Pudsey Civic Hall yesterday between 10.30am and 4.30pm.

This year's exhibition included 13 traders, 21 layouts and six societies.

Bob Harper doing a bit of maintenance.

The annual event was first set up in 1994 by Ron Redman, a keen model train enthusiast

The event has raised £115,000 for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice over the past 29 years.