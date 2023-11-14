13 brilliant companies hiring for Christmas roles in Leeds - including White Rose and Trinity Shopping Centre
With Christmas just around the corner, many businesses are looking ahead to the most wonderful - and busiest - time of the year by hiring thousands of seasonal workers this month.
Here at the Yorkshire Evening Post we have compiled a list of some 15 employers across Leeds who currently have jobs on offer.
Jobs on offer include at the hugely popular White Rose and Trinity Shopping Centres or at Leeds Bradford Airport. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job over the festive period...