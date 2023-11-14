Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 brilliant companies hiring for Christmas roles in Leeds - including White Rose and Trinity Shopping Centre

Businesses are gearing up for the Christmas period by recruiting for hundreds of seasonal roles.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 14th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

With Christmas just around the corner, many businesses are looking ahead to the most wonderful - and busiest - time of the year by hiring thousands of seasonal workers this month.

Here at the Yorkshire Evening Post we have compiled a list of some 15 employers across Leeds who currently have jobs on offer.

Jobs on offer include at the hugely popular White Rose and Trinity Shopping Centres or at Leeds Bradford Airport. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job over the festive period...

1. 13 companies hiring for Christmas roles in Leeds

Jobs on offer include at the hugely popular White Rose and Trinity Shopping Centres or at Leeds Bradford Airport. Photo: National World

Jobs on offer at the White Rose include at Subway, Flying Tiger and Ann Summers.

2. White Rose Shopping Centre

Jobs on offer at the White Rose include at Subway, Flying Tiger and Ann Summers. Photo: Simon Hulme

Jobs on offer at Pizza Hut include delivery riders, team members and shift managers.

3. Pizza Hut

Jobs on offer at Pizza Hut include delivery riders, team members and shift managers. Photo: Simon Hulme

Jobs on offer at Boots include Pharmacist, Counter Manager and Optical Consultant.

4. Boots Pharmacy

Jobs on offer at Boots include Pharmacist, Counter Manager and Optical Consultant. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Jobs on offer at the Royal Mail nationwide include postman and vehicle technician.

5. Royal Mail

Jobs on offer at the Royal Mail nationwide include postman and vehicle technician. Photo: Tim Ireland/PA

Jobs on offer at John Lewis include Customer delivery driver and beauty guide.

6. John Lewis

Jobs on offer at John Lewis include Customer delivery driver and beauty guide. Photo: Steve Riding

