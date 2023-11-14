Businesses are gearing up for the Christmas period by recruiting for hundreds of seasonal roles.

With Christmas just around the corner, many businesses are looking ahead to the most wonderful - and busiest - time of the year by hiring thousands of seasonal workers this month.

Here at the Yorkshire Evening Post we have compiled a list of some 15 employers across Leeds who currently have jobs on offer.

Jobs on offer include at the hugely popular White Rose and Trinity Shopping Centres or at Leeds Bradford Airport. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job over the festive period...

2 . White Rose Shopping Centre Jobs on offer at the White Rose include at Subway, Flying Tiger and Ann Summers. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Pizza Hut Jobs on offer at Pizza Hut include delivery riders, team members and shift managers. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . Boots Pharmacy Jobs on offer at Boots include Pharmacist, Counter Manager and Optical Consultant. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

5 . Royal Mail Jobs on offer at the Royal Mail nationwide include postman and vehicle technician. Photo: Tim Ireland/PA Photo Sales