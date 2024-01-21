Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 amazing pictures as happy dogs gathered for the POP + BARK Labrador Cafe at Electric Press in Leeds

Revolution Electric Press was taken over by happy dogs and their owners on Sunday as the Labrador Cafe came to Leeds.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 21st Jan 2024, 16:38 GMT

The famous Labrador Cafe event hosted by POP + BARK took over Revolution Electric Press on Sunday (January 21) with an 80- minute "off lead" social experience full of dogs and dog lovers alike.

The party offered heaps of food, lively music, doggy furniture, props and much more for the ultimate dog party.

Labradors attending the celebrations could even experience the world's only Pupoccino Bar, along with an in-house doggy bakery serving iced biscuits and treats.

Here are 13 great pictures from the event:

Hundreds of Labradors and their humans enjoyed the event on Sunday.

1. POP + BARK Golden Retriever Cafe at Revolution Electric Press

Hundreds of Labradors and their humans enjoyed the event on Sunday. Photo: Steve Riding / Yorkshire Evening Post

Photo Sales
James Morgan of POP + BARK, who organised the event.

2. POP + BARK Golden Retriever Cafe at Revolution Electric Press

James Morgan of POP + BARK, who organised the event. Photo: Steve Riding / Yorkshire Evening Post

Photo Sales
Sophie Winters and Jack Shires of Garforth with their Bella.

3. POP + BARK Golden Retriever Cafe at Revolution Electric Press

Sophie Winters and Jack Shires of Garforth with their Bella. Photo: Steve Riding / Yorkshire Evening Post

Photo Sales
Adults, children and dogs alike enjoying the party.

4. POP + BARK Golden Retriever Cafe at Revolution Electric Press

Adults, children and dogs alike enjoying the party. Photo: Steve Riding / Yorkshire Evening Post

Photo Sales
Liz Appleby of Horsforth and Maggie waiting in turn.

5. POP + BARK Golden Retriever Cafe at Revolution Electric Press

Liz Appleby of Horsforth and Maggie waiting in turn. Photo: Steve Riding / Yorkshire Evening Post

Photo Sales
The happiest dog party in town featured great food, lively music, joyful atmosphere.

6. POP + BARK Golden Retriever Cafe at Revolution Electric Press

The happiest dog party in town featured great food, lively music, joyful atmosphere. Photo: Steve Riding / Yorkshire Evening Post

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DogsLeedsDog lovers