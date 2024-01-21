13 amazing pictures as happy dogs gathered for the POP + BARK Labrador Cafe at Electric Press in Leeds
Revolution Electric Press was taken over by happy dogs and their owners on Sunday as the Labrador Cafe came to Leeds.
The famous Labrador Cafe event hosted by POP + BARK took over Revolution Electric Press on Sunday (January 21) with an 80- minute "off lead" social experience full of dogs and dog lovers alike.
The party offered heaps of food, lively music, doggy furniture, props and much more for the ultimate dog party.
Labradors attending the celebrations could even experience the world's only Pupoccino Bar, along with an in-house doggy bakery serving iced biscuits and treats.
Here are 13 great pictures from the event: