While most dogs receive plenty of applications from eager animal lovers, there are some who have more specific requirements.

This means they sometimes struggle to catch the eye of potential new owners and it can take longer for them to find their future families.

The team at Dogs Trust Leeds describe them as the “underdogs”, or those who have been in care for longer than six months.

Some may need extra training, ongoing veterinary treatment or a home with no children or dogs. Or, in some cases, they are simply overlooked.

Although this group of long-term lodgers have been in the Leeds rehoming centre for longer, they still have lots of love to give. They benefit from regular time with the training teams to ensure they are prepared for life in their new homes.

For more information on any of the underdogs, go to the Dogs Trust website and look for the ‘underdog’ tag on their profiles, or call the centre on 0303 003 0000.

Here are 13 of the underdogs up for adoption in Leeds -

1 . Domino Looking for a fun and clever Lurcher? Domino is 10-years-old and has been waiting to find his forever home after being found as a stray. He has proved he will settle perfectly with a little time and patience. Due to him being with Dogs Trust for so long, he'll need someone around all the time initially. He is lots of fun, very playful and affectionate. | Dogs Trust Photo Sales

2 . Edie Edie a is gorgeous five-year-old Shar Pei who, although worried by unfamiliar people, is the sweetest, most playful pup once familiar with new people. Dogs Trust are looking for a special home for her due to her nervous character. She will need her new family to be around all the time initially. She will also need a secure garden with a fence. | Dogs Trust Photo Sales

3 . Frankie Frankie is a very shy two-year-old Lurcher who is looking for a calm and peaceful home. He builds a very strong and loving relationship over time. He is quite noise sensitive, but walks very easily in quiet areas. Frankie has been waiting to find his home for a while now, but in the right environment, he would make the perfect companion. | Dogs Trust Photo Sales

4 . Jax Are you looking for a Staffy with the biggest smile? Then meet six-year-old Jax! He likes a good routine and a quiet home, so will need a peaceful location. Initially he won’t be able to be left on his own, but this can be built up. He’s already housetrained but will need a secure garden. Jax travels well and loves being taken on adventures. | Dogs Trust Photo Sales

5 . Joby Joby is a gorgeous two-year-old Crossbreed who is a lot of fun. He's nervous around new people, but he’s proven that with a little time, patience, and a routine, he will quickly become your best friend. He has done so well with his training that he is almost unrecognisable from the dog he was when he arrived. | Dogs Trust Photo Sales

6 . Kaye Kaye is a playful one-year-old Crossbreed who was handed over through no fault of his own. Being rehomed at his young age has left him a little wary of new people, but he soon comes around after a few meets, and plenty of tasty treats. He enjoys walks, but will need to be in quieter areas initially as he builds his confidence. | Dogs Trust Photo Sales