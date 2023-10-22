1 . Sandy, Kenickie, Trio, Danny and Rizzo

This quintuple of fluffy kittens were found by a member of the public with their mum and they were brought to the safety with the team at the RSPCA. Volunteers have since landed them the perfect foster home, where they can burn off their energy as they run around the house. Kenickie, who is black and white with a moustache, is always on the lookout for the next toy to play with, whereas black and white Danny is more relaxed watching the world go by. Trio is smart and inquisitive, while black and white Rizzo is feisty and loves to wrestle. Last but not least, white and ginger Sandy loves a nap. The kittens would love to be adopted in pairs. As they are still young, their new family would need to be around a lot to keep them entertained and teach them about the great outdoors when they are a little older. Photo: RSPCA