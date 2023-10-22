There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.
The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley. Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.
1. Sandy, Kenickie, Trio, Danny and Rizzo
This quintuple of fluffy kittens were found by a member of the public with their mum and they were brought to the safety with the team at the RSPCA. Volunteers have since landed them the perfect foster home, where they can burn off their energy as they run around the house. Kenickie, who is black and white with a moustache, is always on the lookout for the next toy to play with, whereas black and white Danny is more relaxed watching the world go by. Trio is smart and inquisitive, while black and white Rizzo is feisty and loves to wrestle. Last but not least, white and ginger Sandy loves a nap. The kittens would love to be adopted in pairs. As they are still young, their new family would need to be around a lot to keep them entertained and teach them about the great outdoors when they are a little older. Photo: RSPCA
2. Taz
Four-year-old Taz is a GSD x Akita who came to the centre last year after a family could no longer adopt her. She went through lots of training and was adopted again but this did not work out for her. Now, she is ready to find her forever family. She would love to be walked in quiet areas and would suit a family that is happy to help her continue her training around other. Photo: RSPCA
3. Dotty
Four-month-old Dotty has been lucky enough to stay at a foster home and loves nothing more than being around people. She is good natured kitten who has plenty of playful moments. Dotty would suit a family who is happy to introduce her to the great outdoors when she's old enough. Photo: RSPCA
4. Tom
Tom, 10, is an affectionate cat who loves treats and bird-watching. Being on the heavier side, he is looking for a new family that would help him on his weight loss journey. Photo: RSPCA