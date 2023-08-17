Leeds City Council has issued a warning as statistics show the number of people who currently smoke in the city.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed that there are currently more than 120,000 people who smoke in Leeds, with a large percentage of these being between 25 and 34 years old.

Leeds City Council has now issued a warning about the health and cost impacts of smoking, saying that stopping smoking is one of the best things people can do to improve their health and to save money.

Official statistics show that over 120,000 people in Leeds smoke. Picture by AFP via Getty Images.

Victoria Eaton, Director of Public Health at Leeds City Council, said: “Stopping smoking is possibly the single most effective step a person can take to improve their health and wellbeing, and this is true of quitting at any age.

“Undoubtedly the earlier a person who smokes stops, the greater the gain. Studies show that people who stop before reaching the age of 34 can revert their life expectancy close to someone who is a non-smoker.

The council has set an ambition to reduce smoking by 2,500 people each year through its Leeds Stop Smoking Service. The service provides free evidence-based behavioural change support to people who wish to kick their tobacco and nicotine habits.

Residents who join the service are assigned a local expert heath coach who will support them on their journey to become smoke-free via one-to-one appointments and group sessions which are delivered in community venues around Leeds. These sessions allows those trying to quit to get and give support to others who are going through the same challenges.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council Executive Member for Adult Social Care, Public Health and Active Lifestyles, said: “People who smoke can be spending around £2,000 a year on tobacco and we are committed to providing support for those who want to improve both their health and their wealth.