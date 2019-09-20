12 photos you'll only understand if you were a regular at The Warehouse back in the day
It's the nightclub which became the epicentre of cool clubbing and music for Leeds and the north of England.
The Warehouse launched in 1979 as a home for disco lovers, new romantics and the rave generation. Famous faces who've walked through the doors include Nirvana, Oasis and Wham! through to Frankie Goes To Hollywood, The Smiths, Boy George and even the Village People. The club has always attracted the city's weird and wonderful. Enjoy these photos which include memories from its founder Mike Wiand taken from a YEP interview in 2010. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: 25 photos you’ll only understand if you were a Leeds SpeedQueen clubber
1. The Warehouse
Mike: "I didn't orchestrate things entirely they just evolved like that organically. All these weird and wonderful people just came out of the city's woodwork."