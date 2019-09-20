12 photos you'll only understand if you were a regular at The Warehouse back in the day

The Warehouse launched in 1979 as a home for disco lovers, new romantics and the rave generation. Famous faces who've walked through the doors include Nirvana, Oasis and Wham! through to Frankie Goes To Hollywood, The Smiths, Boy George and even the Village People. The club has always attracted the city's weird and wonderful. Enjoy these photos which include memories from its founder Mike Wiand taken from a YEP interview in 2010. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: 25 photos you’ll only understand if you were a Leeds SpeedQueen clubber

1. The Warehouse Mike: "I didn't orchestrate things entirely they just evolved like that organically. All these weird and wonderful people just came out of the city's woodwork."

2. The Warehouse Mike: "We were quite strict on the door about who we let in. No one too mainstream-looking or anyone who didn't understand that the ethos of the club was tolerant."

3. The Warehouse Mike said: "From the ten years I'd spent in Leeds that there was this same cool, alternative crowd out there. I didn't know for sure, of course, I just had a feeling."

4. The Warehouse Mike: "We would have to throw anyone out who caused trouble and picked on people for the way they were dressed or their sexuality or anything like that."

