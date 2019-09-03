PIC: Simon Hulme

12 photos you’ll only understand if you were a regular at The Cockpit in Leeds

Its loss was mourned by thousands of music fans and clubbers around Leeds and beyond.

This month marks the anniversary of the closure of The Cockpit in 2014 after 20 years in business. With a capacity of 500 the venue on Swinegate played host to some of the biggest names in the industry during its two-decade run. And it also hosted legendary club night Brighton Beach back in the day. READ MORE: 13 albums Leeds gave the world | 30 unseen photos from inside Leeds nightclubs in the 1990s | 11 long-gone Leeds nightclubs we haven't forgotten

Were you a regular at the club night?

1. Brighton Beach

Were you a regular at the club night?
Dnacing the night away in August 1998.

2. Brighton Beach

Have you spotted which band are on stage? Clue - All Rise.

3. October 2004

Did you guess correctly? It was boy band Blue!

4. October 2004

