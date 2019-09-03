12 photos you’ll only understand if you were a regular at The Cockpit in Leeds

Its loss was mourned by thousands of music fans and clubbers around Leeds and beyond.

This month marks the anniversary of the closure of The Cockpit in 2014 after 20 years in business. With a capacity of 500 the venue on Swinegate played host to some of the biggest names in the industry during its two-decade run. And it also hosted legendary club night Brighton Beach back in the day. READ MORE: 13 albums Leeds gave the world | 30 unseen photos from inside Leeds nightclubs in the 1990s | 11 long-gone Leeds nightclubs we haven't forgotten

1. Brighton Beach Were you a regular at the club night? Mark Bickerdike jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Brighton Beach Dnacing the night away in August 1998. Mark Bickerdike jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. October 2004 Have you spotted which band are on stage? Clue - All Rise. Steve Riding jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. October 2004 Did you guess correctly? It was boy band Blue! Steve Riding jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more