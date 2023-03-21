12 photos from the day Trinity Leeds opened in March 2013
It’s the city centre shopping centre named after a neighbouring 18th century church.
Trinity Leeds has been welcoming shoppers now for a decade helping lift Leeds up the retail rankings and creating more than 3,000 jobs. The shopping centre boasts a concept food area named Trinity Kitchen, hosting both permanent tenants and rotating 'pop-up' vendors. And Everyman Cinemas opened a four screen art-house cinema in the centre, its first in the north of England. These photos turn back the clock to when it first opened back in the spring of 2003 and showcase the huge crowds. Where you among the 130,000 guests who turned up on launch day?