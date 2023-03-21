News you can trust since 1890
12 photos from the day Trinity Leeds opened in March 2013

It’s the city centre shopping centre named after a neighbouring 18th century church.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 21st Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

Trinity Leeds has been welcoming shoppers now for a decade helping lift Leeds up the retail rankings and creating more than 3,000 jobs. The shopping centre boasts a concept food area named Trinity Kitchen, hosting both permanent tenants and rotating ‘pop-up’ vendors. And Everyman Cinemas opened a four screen art-house cinema in the centre, its first in the north of England. These photos turn back the clock to when it first opened back in the spring of 2003 and showcase the huge crowds. Where you among the 130,000 guests who turned up on launch day? READ MORE: Go inside the White Rose Shopping Centre when it first opened in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Models from Coast agency on the escalators for the opening of Trinity Leeds.

1. Trinity Leeds opening day

Models from Coast agency on the escalators for the opening of Trinity Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme

Did you find one? 2,000 gift boxes were hidden around the city to celebrate the launch of Trinity Leeds.

2. Trinity Leeds opening day

Did you find one? 2,000 gift boxes were hidden around the city to celebrate the launch of Trinity Leeds. Photo: Giles Rocholl

Cleaner Patience Ahema does some last minute sweeping ahead of the opening.

3. Trinity Leeds opening day

Cleaner Patience Ahema does some last minute sweeping ahead of the opening. Photo: YPN

Last minute cleaning up at Trinity Leeds on opening day. Pictured, from left, are Lucy McNamara, Natasha Town and Sam Mayes.

4. Trinity Leeds opening day

Last minute cleaning up at Trinity Leeds on opening day. Pictured, from left, are Lucy McNamara, Natasha Town and Sam Mayes. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

