2. Bobby Geetha
Bobby Geetha is an award-winning chef who put Leeds on the map when he appeared on the Great British Menu last year, alongside Liz Cottam. Born in India and now proud to call Leeds his home, the founder and head chef of Fleur cooked 100 Christmas turkey masala and turmeric basmati rice dishes for the homeless on Christmas Day. Bobby recently travelled to America to promote his new cookbook - and put Leeds in the spotlight across the pond.
3. Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield
The Leeds Rhinos legends need little introduction - the pair have raised millions of pounds towards motor neurone disease (MND) research and a new MND centre in Leeds, following Rob's diagnosis with the condition in 2019. Rob and Kevin were awarded the Freedom of Leeds award by the council last year, in recognition of their "courage, commitment and inspirational strength of character". Rob has campaigned relentlessly for MND awareness, while his former teammate has taken on mammoth fundraising challenges in support of his close friend.
4. Hawa Bah
Hawa Bah is a survivor of female genital mutilation (FGM) now works as an advocate for other FGM victims at the Blossom Clinic in Leeds - giving them the confidence to share their experiences and ensures they know about the medical help available. Hawa became an advocate for the Leeds-based Black Health Initiative before launching her own charity HawaDal Peace of Mind in 2016. It helps new arrivals in the UK with how to raise their children here, their rights, the law and more.
