4 . Hawa Bah

Hawa Bah is a survivor of female genital mutilation (FGM) now works as an advocate for other FGM victims at the Blossom Clinic in Leeds - giving them the confidence to share their experiences and ensures they know about the medical help available. Hawa became an advocate for the Leeds-based Black Health Initiative before launching her own charity HawaDal Peace of Mind in 2016. It helps new arrivals in the UK with how to raise their children here, their rights, the law and more.

Photo: Steve Riding