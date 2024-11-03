12 of the best photos from Leeds Whisky Festival 2024

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 10:29 BST

It’s the event dedicated to raising spirits.

Scores of people raised a glass at the Leeds Whisky Festival held at the Royal Armouries in the city centre this weekend. The event brought together ambassadors, makers and creators into one room to give whisky fans insider knowledge on their favourite distilleries from across the globe. More than 100 different whisky’s were on offer to sample mixed with live entertainment and food. And our photographer was on hand to capture the festival atmosphere. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

American whisky from Brown-Forman

1. Leeds Whisky Festival

American whisky from Brown-Forman | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Cheers! Dan Anderson, Tony West Andy Smith and Simon West from Horsforth.

2. Leeds Whisky Festiva

Cheers! Dan Anderson, Tony West Andy Smith and Simon West from Horsforth. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Nate Booker of Moonin gives a whisky masterclass to a packed room

3. Leedfs Whisky Festival

Nate Booker of Moonin gives a whisky masterclass to a packed room | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Friends enjoy the festival.

4. Leeds Whisky Festiva

Friends enjoy the festival. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Visitors to the festival enjoy a sample of whisky.

5. Leeds Whisky Festival

Visitors to the festival enjoy a sample of whisky. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Magician Alan McIntyre shows a card trick for Joe Garner, Andrea Pritchard, and Richard Wheeler.

6. Leeds Whisky Festival

Magician Alan McIntyre shows a card trick for Joe Garner, Andrea Pritchard, and Richard Wheeler. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWhisky
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice