12 of the best photos from Leeds Whisky Festival 2024

Scores of people raised a glass at the Leeds Whisky Festival held at the Royal Armouries in the city centre this weekend. The event brought together ambassadors, makers and creators into one room to give whisky fans insider knowledge on their favourite distilleries from across the globe. More than 100 different whisky’s were on offer to sample mixed with live entertainment and food. And our photographer was on hand to capture the festival atmosphere. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia