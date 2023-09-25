These are the heart warming reasons that Leeds people love their grandparents.
National Grandparents Day was celebrated on Sunday, September 10 – it is a day to recognise the special impact that grandparents have in our lives.
We asked our readers to share why they love their grandparents alongside special photos that evoke memories.
Click through this article to see their photos.
1. Heather Smith
Heather Smith said: "Long gone but never forgotten." Photo: Heather Smith
2. Hannah Louise
Hannah Louise said: "My lovely grandparents who are the best! They will do anything for anyone, kind, caring, the list goes on..... I love them both so much." Photo: Hannah Louise
3. Katrina Burnell
Katrina Burnell said: "My granddad Frank Burnell was the most loveliest of men. He used to always bring me a fresh cup of coffee in the morning just after 6am as we lived two doors apart .He would bring me flowers from his garden and everyone on our estate cherished him, the adults had a great respect for him and the kids too. He may have passed away in 2003.. which was many years ago but he's still here in all our hearts. ..and he will always be spoke of kindly. He loved his family so much and his grandchildren and great grandchildren very much. I used to love nipping into the pub to see him sat there enjoying a cheeky pint." Photo: Katrina Burnell
4. Emma Martin
Emma Martin said: "All of my grandparents with my little girl. They are the most amazing people who have given me so many memories that I will cherish forever." Photo: Emma Martin