3 . Katrina Burnell

Katrina Burnell said: "My granddad Frank Burnell was the most loveliest of men. He used to always bring me a fresh cup of coffee in the morning just after 6am as we lived two doors apart .He would bring me flowers from his garden and everyone on our estate cherished him, the adults had a great respect for him and the kids too. He may have passed away in 2003.. which was many years ago but he's still here in all our hearts. ..and he will always be spoke of kindly. He loved his family so much and his grandchildren and great grandchildren very much. I used to love nipping into the pub to see him sat there enjoying a cheeky pint." Photo: Katrina Burnell