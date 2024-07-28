This month, our round-up includes Kizzie and Marley, a cute six-year-old pair who are a real joy to be around.
Dogs Trust volunteers work closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. Here are 12 of the dogs up for adoption this month –
1. Kizzie and Marley
Kizzie and Marley, both six-year-olds, are a real joy to be around. They’re fun and playful and super friendly. Marley is a little shyer, but soon comes round with a few treats. They love their food and enjoy training together. | Dogs Trust
2. Barry
The past month has seen 30 dogs leave the centre to start their new lives, including one-year-old Barry, a Retriever Crossbreed who is settling in well. | Dogs Trust
3. Frankie
Frankie can be quite nervous, so would need dedicated adopters who would work with the team to slowly build his confidence and gradually transition him into a new home. He is very loving and affectionate. | Dogs Trust
4. Jethro
Three-year-old Jethro, a Foxhound Crossbreed, enjoys spending time off-lead in the centre's enclosed field. He loves a good play session as well as relaxing in a shady spot. He would suit a very active home with adults who plan to continue his training and exercise. | Dogs Trust
5. Kima
Kima, an 18-moth-old Crossbreed, was found as a stray - and the ordeal has left her quite nervous. But this week, she was spotted enjoying a little snuggle with her handler whilst out on a walk. Once she has built a relationship, she is very friendly. | Dogs Trust
6. Lady V
Lady V is three-years-old and is full of Staffy character. She would suit a calm home with adults to keep her busy/ | Dogs Trust
