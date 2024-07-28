12 loveable pups up for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds including playful pair six-year-olds Kizzie and Marley

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 28th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST

Here are 12 of the loveable pups up for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds this month.

The adorable pets, who are being looked after at the rehoming centre in York Road, range from youngsters to older dogs looking for retirement homes.

This month, our round-up includes Kizzie and Marley, a cute six-year-old pair who are a real joy to be around.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Dogs Trust volunteers work closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. Here are 12 of the dogs up for adoption this month –

Kizzie and Marley, both six-year-olds, are a real joy to be around. They’re fun and playful and super friendly. Marley is a little shyer, but soon comes round with a few treats. They love their food and enjoy training together.

1. Kizzie and Marley

Kizzie and Marley, both six-year-olds, are a real joy to be around. They’re fun and playful and super friendly. Marley is a little shyer, but soon comes round with a few treats. They love their food and enjoy training together. | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
The past month has seen 30 dogs leave the centre to start their new lives, including one-year-old Barry, a Retriever Crossbreed who is settling in well.

2. Barry

The past month has seen 30 dogs leave the centre to start their new lives, including one-year-old Barry, a Retriever Crossbreed who is settling in well. | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Frankie can be quite nervous, so would need dedicated adopters who would work with the team to slowly build his confidence and gradually transition him into a new home. He is very loving and affectionate.

3. Frankie

Frankie can be quite nervous, so would need dedicated adopters who would work with the team to slowly build his confidence and gradually transition him into a new home. He is very loving and affectionate. | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Three-year-old Jethro, a Foxhound Crossbreed, enjoys spending time off-lead in the centre's enclosed field. He loves a good play session as well as relaxing in a shady spot. He would suit a very active home with adults who plan to continue his training and exercise.

4. Jethro

Three-year-old Jethro, a Foxhound Crossbreed, enjoys spending time off-lead in the centre's enclosed field. He loves a good play session as well as relaxing in a shady spot. He would suit a very active home with adults who plan to continue his training and exercise. | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Kima, an 18-moth-old Crossbreed, was found as a stray - and the ordeal has left her quite nervous. But this week, she was spotted enjoying a little snuggle with her handler whilst out on a walk. Once she has built a relationship, she is very friendly.

5. Kima

Kima, an 18-moth-old Crossbreed, was found as a stray - and the ordeal has left her quite nervous. But this week, she was spotted enjoying a little snuggle with her handler whilst out on a walk. Once she has built a relationship, she is very friendly. | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Lady V is three-years-old and is full of Staffy character. She would suit a calm home with adults to keep her busy/

6. Lady V

Lady V is three-years-old and is full of Staffy character. She would suit a calm home with adults to keep her busy/ | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.