Leeds charity Homeless Street Angels has launched its annual Christmas rucksack appeal with demand spiking as a result of the cost of living crisis.

The charity, founded by Becky and Shelley Joyce, works with rough sleepers, as well as providing food parcels for hundreds of families through its food bank.

Homeless Street Angels has launched its annual Christmas rucksack appeal, collecting gifts that will be handed out to rough sleepers on Christmas Eve. They will also be provided with a Christmas dinner, as well as the usual essential supplies.

Having previously helped struggling families during the Covid-19 pandemic, the charity has now seen an increase in demand as as a result of the cost of living crisis.

Shelley told the YEP: “Over the last few months we have noticed a huge difference. We now have a work phone rather than our personal phones because we were getting about 24 calls a day off people asking for help.

"Even non-stop during the night – 1am, 2am – it’s just constant now and we’re getting referrals off other services so I know that all the other services are snowed under as well. It’s just getting absolutely ridiculous.”

Becky and Shelley will be handing out 100 rucksacks to rough sleepers this Christmas, with 80 going to males and 20 to females.

