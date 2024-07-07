4 . Dolly and Chanel

Two-year-old Staffies Dolly and Chanel are a gentle duo who are so very bonded and hope to find their forever home together. They are an active pair and love long walks, as well as their toys. Sadly, they were both used for breeding in the past. They would happily live with kids aged 10 and above, but would prefer to be the only pets in their home. | RSPCA