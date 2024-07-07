The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.
Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
This week, our round-up includes Fruin, an adorable one-year-old kitten who loves to sit on people's knees and lay across their feet. He'd enjoy living with older, cat-savvy kids who'd be happy to play with him.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –
1. Fruin
Fruin is a one-year-old cat who loves to sit on people's knees and lay across their feet. He'd enjoy living with older, cat-savvy kids who'd play with him. | RSPCA
2. Barbie
Barbie was quite unwell when she arrived at the centre, but with TLC, she's now feeling much better and has become a lot more confident. She would suit a quiet home with older, cat savvy kids and could live with other cats. | RSPCA
3. Kittens (three litters of three, three and two)
The RSPCA also has three lovely litters of kittens, including this pair Paprika and Sesame, who love to whizz around their apartments and play with their litter mates. | RSPCA
4. Dolly and Chanel
Two-year-old Staffies Dolly and Chanel are a gentle duo who are so very bonded and hope to find their forever home together. They are an active pair and love long walks, as well as their toys. Sadly, they were both used for breeding in the past. They would happily live with kids aged 10 and above, but would prefer to be the only pets in their home. | RSPCA
