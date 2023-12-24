Leeds news you can trust since 1890
12 cute cats and dogs to adopt from RSPCA Leeds including three-year-old Staffie who's a 'bundle of energy'

There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 24th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT

The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, they include “bundle of energy” Zeus, a three-year-old Staffie who’s looking for a new home.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

Zeus, a Staffie X, is a three-year-old bundle of energy and is looking for a family willing to offer unconditional love and keep up with his training. He can be unsure of other dogs so would suit a family that could help him feel comfortable when out on walks. Despite getting over excited at times, he loves a cuddle.

Zeus

One-year-olds Prinny and Davie are brother and sister who came into the centre after living in squalid conditions. They would prefer a quieter home with adults only who have cat experience.

Prinny and Davie

Eight-month-old Daisy is an XL Bully who came to the centre after her last home became overrun with other animals. The RSPCA said she was living in "filthy conditions" and was "underweight and unsocialised". Since being at the centre she has grown in confidence massively. Affectionate Daisy would suit a family with kids who are 16-years-old and up, and dog savvy. She would need to be the only dog in the family.

Daisy

Scruffy is a two-year-old who is well-groomed with a silky coat and stunning yellow eyes. She would suit a quiet, adult home and with those who are experienced with cats.

Scruffy

Four-year-old Taz is a GSD x Akita who came to the centre last year after a family could no longer adopt her. She went through lots of training and was adopted again but this did not work out for her. Now, she is ready to find her forever family. She would love to be walked in quiet areas and would suit a family that is happy to help her continue her training around other.

Taz

Four-year-old Rosie is playful, affectionate and inquisitive girl. She'd suit a home that would bring out her younger side again. With lots of love to give to the right (adult only) family, she's bound to steal your hearts.

Rosie

