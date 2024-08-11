The dogs, who are being looked after at the rehoming centre in York Road, include both youngsters and elderly hounds looking for the perfect retirement homes.

This month, our round-up includes Hettie, an 18-month-old Terrier who had an unsettled early life, but has been doing amazingly with her training.

Dogs Trust volunteers work closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. Here are 12 of the dogs up for adoption this month –

Eight-year-old Kai is a friendly Collie Cross. He has been through tough times but has bounced back. He is currently at a foster home where he's been the perfect house guest.

Three-year-old Frenchie Maggie was recently found as a stray. She loves to play and get attention from her friends.

Max is a 10-year-old Podenco Canario who needs a new home. He is fun, friendly and loves to snuggle. He would be fine around other calm dogs, but isn't interested in overactive pups.

One-year-old Malinois Crossbreed Milo had an unsettled start to life, which has left him quite anxious. But with training, he's come on leaps and bounds. He would suit dedicated adopted who'd work with the Dogs Trust team to transition him slowly.

Seven-year-old Phoebe is a Staffy who's full of energy. She loves toys and being walked in peaceful areas.