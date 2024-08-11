12 adorable pups up for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds including playful 18-month-old Terrier Hettie

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2024, 11:30 GMT

Here are 12 of the adorable pups up for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds this month.

The dogs, who are being looked after at the rehoming centre in York Road, include both youngsters and elderly hounds looking for the perfect retirement homes.

This month, our round-up includes Hettie, an 18-month-old Terrier who had an unsettled early life, but has been doing amazingly with her training.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Dogs Trust volunteers work closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. Here are 12 of the dogs up for adoption this month –

Hettie is an 18-month-old Terrier who had an unsettled early life, but has been doing amazingly with her training. She likes to be walked in quieter areas.

1. Hettie

Hettie is an 18-month-old Terrier who had an unsettled early life, but has been doing amazingly with her training. She likes to be walked in quieter areas. | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Eight-year-old Kai is a friendly Collie Cross. He has been through tough times but has bounced back. He is currently at a foster home where he's been the perfect house guest.

2. Kai

Eight-year-old Kai is a friendly Collie Cross. He has been through tough times but has bounced back. He is currently at a foster home where he's been the perfect house guest. | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Three-year-old Frenchie Maggie was recently found as a stray. She loves to play and get attention from her friends.

3. Maggie

Three-year-old Frenchie Maggie was recently found as a stray. She loves to play and get attention from her friends. | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Max is a 10-year-old Podenco Canario who needs a new home. He is fun, friendly and loves to snuggle. He would be fine around other calm dogs, but isn't interested in overactive pups.

4. Max

Max is a 10-year-old Podenco Canario who needs a new home. He is fun, friendly and loves to snuggle. He would be fine around other calm dogs, but isn't interested in overactive pups. | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
One-year-old Malinois Crossbreed Milo had an unsettled start to life, which has left him quite anxious. But with training, he's come on leaps and bounds. He would suit dedicated adopted who'd work with the Dogs Trust team to transition him slowly.

5. Milo

One-year-old Malinois Crossbreed Milo had an unsettled start to life, which has left him quite anxious. But with training, he's come on leaps and bounds. He would suit dedicated adopted who'd work with the Dogs Trust team to transition him slowly. | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Seven-year-old Phoebe is a Staffy who's full of energy. She loves toys and being walked in peaceful areas.

6. Phoebe

Seven-year-old Phoebe is a Staffy who's full of energy. She loves toys and being walked in peaceful areas. | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice