12 adorable pups up for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds including 11-year-old Beagle looking for retirement home

Here are 12 of the adorable pups up for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds this month.

The loveable pets, who are being looked after at the rehoming centre in York Road, range from youngsters to older dogs looking for retirement homes.

This month, our round-up includes Sasha, a lovely 11-year-old Beagle looking for a peaceful retirement home.

Dogs Trust volunteers work closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. Here are 12 of the dogs up for adoption this month –

Sasha is a lovely 11-year-old Beagle looking for a peaceful retirement home. She would be fine with calm teenage kids as she likes her peace, and although she is social with dogs out and about, she'll need to be the only pet in her home to properly settle.

1. Sasha

Sasha is a lovely 11-year-old Beagle looking for a peaceful retirement home. She would be fine with calm teenage kids as she likes her peace, and although she is social with dogs out and about, she'll need to be the only pet in her home to properly settle. | Dogs Trust

One-year-old Bear was found as a stray, but the Lurcher has taken the ordeal in his stride and proven himself to be a fun, playful and super affectionate dog. He would be fine with older kids and could share with another playful dog, but not cats or other small furry pets.

2. Bear

One-year-old Bear was found as a stray, but the Lurcher has taken the ordeal in his stride and proven himself to be a fun, playful and super affectionate dog. He would be fine with older kids and could share with another playful dog, but not cats or other small furry pets. | RSPCA

Buster is a handsome six-year-old Akita who would be perfect for anyone who truly loves the breed. In true Akita style, he can be a little aloof initially, but if you put in the time to get to know him, you'll soon see what a loyal and loving friend he'll be. He is friendly with most dogs and is perfectly manageable.

3. Buster

Buster is a handsome six-year-old Akita who would be perfect for anyone who truly loves the breed. In true Akita style, he can be a little aloof initially, but if you put in the time to get to know him, you’ll soon see what a loyal and loving friend he’ll be. He is friendly with most dogs and is perfectly manageable. | Dogs Trust

One-year-old Buttons was found as a stray but has tons of potential. He'll need his new family to be true Terrier-people as he's full of the usual breed traits like high energy, chase instinct, and the need to be kept busy. He loves nothing more than to go on long walks investigating lots of new smells.

4. Buttons

One-year-old Buttons was found as a stray but has tons of potential. He’ll need his new family to be true Terrier-people as he’s full of the usual breed traits like high energy, chase instinct, and the need to be kept busy. He loves nothing more than to go on long walks investigating lots of new smells. | Dogs Trust

Honey is a very shy four-month-old Collie who hasn't had the best start, but being a resilient young lass, she is doing well with her training and is now ready to find her forever home. She is very sensitive to unknown situations, people, and noise, so her home must be quiet and predictable, in a peaceful residential area. Children won't suit her, but sensible older teens may be considered.

5. Honey

Honey is a very shy four-month-old Collie who hasn't had the best start, but being a resilient young lass, she is doing well with her training and is now ready to find her forever home. She is very sensitive to unknown situations, people, and noise, so her home must be quiet and predictable, in a peaceful residential area. Children won't suit her, but sensible older teens may be considered. | Dogs Trust

Kima is a super sweet one-and-a-half year-old Crossbreed who was found as a stray. The ordeal has left her quite nervous, and she needs some space initially to build her confidence with new people. Once she has built a relationship, she is a very sweet and friendly girl.

6. Kima

Kima is a super sweet one-and-a-half year-old Crossbreed who was found as a stray. The ordeal has left her quite nervous, and she needs some space initially to build her confidence with new people. Once she has built a relationship, she is a very sweet and friendly girl. | Dogs Trust

