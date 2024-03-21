The event, held at Banyan in City Square, was attended by several sporting supporters of the charity, including Rob Burrow CBE, Leeds Rhinos players Rhyse Martin and Ash Handley, former LUFC star Brian Deane and women's rugby league player and commentator Danika Priim.

Christine Talbot and BBC weatherman Jon Hammond will host the prestigious awards ceremony, which will take place at New Dock Hall in Leeds on October 18.

There are categories for children aged 0-12 years, and young adults aged 13-18. There will also be a separate category celebrating the Children's Charity of the Year. To find out how to nominate and view this year’s categories and age groups, visit the Yorkshire Children of Courage website.

Here are 11 star-studded pictures from the launch party.

Yorkshire Children of Courage The event was attended by several sporting supporters of the charity, including Rugby league legend Rob Burrow CBE

Yorkshire Children of Courage This year marks the 12th year of the Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards, which honour and recognise courageous young people across the Yorkshire region

Yorkshire Children of Courage The event raises cash for the St. James's Place Charitable Foundation, helping children, community groups and organisations across the region Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards

Yorkshire Children of Courage Guests at the Banyan event was greeted with a drinks reception, canapes and live entertainment, including a roaming saxophonist

Yorkshire Children of Courage Host Christine Talbot pictured with 2023 YCCA Winners and former Emmerdale actress Natalie Anderson