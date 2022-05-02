Here, we take a look at how the holy festival was celebrated in the Leeds Grand Mosque in Woodhouse this morning.
1. Together again
This year's holiday marks the first since 2019 to take place without any limits on socialising. (Pic: Danny Lawson/PA)
2. Prayers this morning
Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a holy month when Muslims are encouraged to engage in dawn-to-dusk fasting. (Pic: Danny Lawson/PA)
3. Across the generations
The second Eid, called Eid al-Adha, which is also known as the "festival of sacrifice", is marked around two months later when many Muslims perform the Hajj pilgrimage. (Pic: Danny Lawson/PA)
4. Family ties
Similar to Easter Sunday, Eid does falls on a different day every year. Eid and the period of Ramadan are both determined by a new moon, as Islam follows the lunar calendar. (Pic: Danny Lawson/PA)
