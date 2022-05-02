Worshippers at the Leeds Grand Mosque this morning. (Pic: PA)

11 photos of Eid al-Fitr celebrations at Leeds Grand Mosque

As the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Fitr for the first time without Covid-19 restrictions since the pandemic began.

Monday, 2nd May 2022, 4:30 pm

Here, we take a look at how the holy festival was celebrated in the Leeds Grand Mosque in Woodhouse this morning.

1. Together again

This year's holiday marks the first since 2019 to take place without any limits on socialising. (Pic: Danny Lawson/PA)

2. Prayers this morning

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a holy month when Muslims are encouraged to engage in dawn-to-dusk fasting. (Pic: Danny Lawson/PA)

3. Across the generations

The second Eid, called Eid al-Adha, which is also known as the "festival of sacrifice", is marked around two months later when many Muslims perform the Hajj pilgrimage. (Pic: Danny Lawson/PA)

4. Family ties

Similar to Easter Sunday, Eid does falls on a different day every year. Eid and the period of Ramadan are both determined by a new moon, as Islam follows the lunar calendar. (Pic: Danny Lawson/PA)

