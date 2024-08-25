This month, our round-up includes Ferrari, a gorgeous three-year-old Lurcher who was sadly found as a stray - and his ordeal has left him a little shy.
Dogs Trust volunteers work closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. Here are 12 of the dogs up for adoption this month –
1. Ferrari
Ferrari is a gorgeous three-year-old Lurcher who was sadly found as a stray. His ordeal has left him a little shy, but with space and a few treats he soon comes round. | Dogs Trust
2. Brontë
Brontë is a three-year-old Crossbreed who would really suit an active home with people who want to do plenty of activities and training with her. She loves to learn so teaching her new tricks would be easy. She is friendly, but needs a little space until she knows you properly. | Dogs Trust
3. Hettie
Hettie is an 18-month-old Terrier who has had quite an unsettled early life, but is doing amazingly with her training and is now ready to find her forever home. She is bursting with all the usual Terrier traits like high energy, and a need to sniff and search, but is also very smart and trainable. | Dogs Trust
4. Jax
Six-year-old Jax is a Staffy who loves people and is very playful. He would suit an active home with adults keen to keep him busy. | Dogs Trust
5. Kai
The reception team at the rehoming centre had a helping paw in the shape of Kai, an eight-year-old Collie who has been waiting to find his forever home. He is a friendly boy who loves to see people, so spending time at reception was lots of fun for him. | Dogs Trust
6. Marley
The team at the York Road Rehoming centre in Leeds have been very busy this month. So far in August, they have seen more than 40 dogs leave the centre to start their new lives in their forever homes. One of the lucky pups was Marley, a three-month-old Labrador Retriever who is now settling in well with his new family. | Dogs Trust
