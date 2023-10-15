Leeds news you can trust since 1890
11 best pictures from Battersea Leeds' Muddy Dog Challenge at Harewood House

This weekend Battersea Dogs and Cats Home hosted their yearly Muddy Dog Challenge at Harewood House.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 15th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

Battersea’s Muddy Dog Challenge is one of the UK’s biggest obstacle courses participants can take part in with their dog. Held in the grounds of the historic Harewood House, the aim of the challenge is simply to have fun while raising money.

Participants can enter solo, in a team with the kids, with or without a dog, and there is a distance of 2.5km or 5km to choose from.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was there to capture the best moments...

The Muddy Dog Challenge is a 2.5K and 5K obstacle course that you can take on with your dog by your side.

The Muddy Dog Challenge is a 2.5K and 5K obstacle course that you can take on with your dog by your side. Photo: Steve Riding

Dogs and their owners faced muddy challenges all Saturday as part of the Muddy Dog Competition.

Dogs and their owners faced muddy challenges all Saturday as part of the Muddy Dog Competition. Photo: Steve Riding

The challenge aims to raise money for Battersea through participants fundraising £100 in advance of the day.

The challenge aims to raise money for Battersea through participants fundraising £100 in advance of the day. Photo: Steve Riding

Chris George with a pensive Ollie.

Chris George with a pensive Ollie. Photo: Steve Riding

