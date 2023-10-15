11 best pictures from Battersea Leeds' Muddy Dog Challenge at Harewood House
This weekend Battersea Dogs and Cats Home hosted their yearly Muddy Dog Challenge at Harewood House.
Battersea’s Muddy Dog Challenge is one of the UK’s biggest obstacle courses participants can take part in with their dog. Held in the grounds of the historic Harewood House, the aim of the challenge is simply to have fun while raising money.
Participants can enter solo, in a team with the kids, with or without a dog, and there is a distance of 2.5km or 5km to choose from.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was there to capture the best moments...
