1 . Arthur and Molly

Arthur and Molly are an adorable pair of closely-bonded one-year-old kittens - who just can't stay away from each other. They love to spend their days cuddled up together and follow each other round so much that it's difficult to tell where one ends and another begins. They're looking for a new home together and would make a fabulous addition to any family, ideally with kids older than 14. Photo: RSPCA