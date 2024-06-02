The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.
Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
This week, our round-up includes Arthur and Molly, an adorable pair of closely-bonded kittens who just can't keep away from each other.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –
1. Arthur and Molly
Arthur and Molly are an adorable pair of closely-bonded one-year-old kittens - who just can't stay away from each other. They love to spend their days cuddled up together and follow each other round so much that it's difficult to tell where one ends and another begins. They're looking for a new home together and would make a fabulous addition to any family, ideally with kids older than 14. Photo: RSPCA
2. Mini Milo
Mini Milo is a one-year-old Jug (JRT x Pug) with a happy-go-lucky attitude. He would suit and active family to keep him busy and entertained, but would need to be the only pet in the house. Photo: RSPCA
3. Minx
Six-year-old Minx is looking for a new home after his owner passed away. He loves attention and would suit a quieter family who has experience with long-haired cats. Photo: RSPCA
4. Ninja
12-year-old Ninja is an affectionate lady in her senior years. She would love to find a retirement home where she can get lots of attention. Photo: RSPCA
5. Willow, Teddy, Poppy and Tilly
Two-month-old kittens Willow, Teddy, Poppy and Tilly are a bundle of joy and love to whizz around their apartment playing with one another. They still live with their mum, but are ready to fly the nest now. They'd happily be paired off together with new families. Photo: RSPCA
6. Remmy
Lovable rogue Remmy is a one-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux with bundles of energy and joy. He can be giddy but is super focused too and is a great learner. Remmy, a big softy, would love a family who would be keen to carry on his training. Photo: RSPCA
