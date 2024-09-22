The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Haggler, an excitable four-year-old Patterdale who sadly came to the centre after being used for badger baiting.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

Haggler is an excitable four-year-old Patterdale who sadly came to the centre after being used for badger baiting. He took on a few injuries, but has mostly recovered. He enjoys walks and his toys - and would suit a family who can match his energy levels.

Two-year-old Errol came to the centre with terrible sores on his skin, but is now ready to find his new home. He would be happy to join a family keen to give him lots of love and attention.

Two-year-old Freddie is a sweet-natured and gentle Staffie who has been enjoying time in his foster home and can't wait to find his new family. They would need to commit to his training - and he would prefer a quieter home, but could live with older kids.

One-year-old Phil was sadly abandoned at the animal centre, left in a carrier alone. He loves being in the company of people and would make a great family pet.

One-year-old Collie Terrier Cross Bella is an intelligent and energetic girl who is eager to learn. She would love a family who are just as energetic as she is.

Eight-year-old Percy loves a fuss and is always happy to meet new people. He would be the perfect company for an older family.