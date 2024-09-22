11 adorable cats and dogs up for adoption at RSPCA Leeds including Patterdale sadly used for badger baiting

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 11:30 BST

Here are 19 of the adorable cats and dogs who are up for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.

The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

This week, our round-up includes Haggler, an excitable four-year-old Patterdale who sadly came to the centre after being used for badger baiting.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

Haggler is an excitable four-year-old Patterdale who sadly came to the centre after being used for badger baiting. He took on a few injuries, but has mostly recovered. He enjoys walks and his toys - and would suit a family who can match his energy levels.

1. Haggler

Haggler is an excitable four-year-old Patterdale who sadly came to the centre after being used for badger baiting. He took on a few injuries, but has mostly recovered. He enjoys walks and his toys - and would suit a family who can match his energy levels. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
Two-year-old Errol came to the centre with terrible sores on his skin, but is now ready to find his new home. He would be happy to join a family keen to give him lots of love and attention.

2. Errol

Two-year-old Errol came to the centre with terrible sores on his skin, but is now ready to find his new home. He would be happy to join a family keen to give him lots of love and attention. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
Two-year-old Freddie is a sweet-natured and gentle Staffie who has been enjoying time in his foster home and can't wait to find his new family. They would need to commit to his training - and he would prefer a quieter home, but could live with older kids.

3. Freddie

Two-year-old Freddie is a sweet-natured and gentle Staffie who has been enjoying time in his foster home and can't wait to find his new family. They would need to commit to his training - and he would prefer a quieter home, but could live with older kids. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
One-year-old Phil was sadly abandoned at the animal centre, left in a carrier alone. He loves being in the company of people and would make a great family pet.

4. Phil

One-year-old Phil was sadly abandoned at the animal centre, left in a carrier alone. He loves being in the company of people and would make a great family pet. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
One-year-old Collie Terrier Cross Bella is an intelligent and energetic girl who is eager to learn. She would love a family who are just as energetic as she is.

5. Bella

One-year-old Collie Terrier Cross Bella is an intelligent and energetic girl who is eager to learn. She would love a family who are just as energetic as she is. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
Eight-year-old Percy loves a fuss and is always happy to meet new people. He would be the perfect company for an older family.

6. Percy

Eight-year-old Percy loves a fuss and is always happy to meet new people. He would be the perfect company for an older family. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds