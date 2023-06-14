In September 2022, Frankie-Jae Simmonds, from Garforth, auditioned for the role of Miley Hodge in the popular soap Coronation Street. She had prepared for the role thoroughly, practicing the character’s Canadian accent through workshops her management agency Mark Jermin held.

10-year-old Frankie had lost hope of securing the role when two months had passed by and she hadn’t heard back from the casting directors. Unexpectedly, away in London recording for her upcoming animated series with Sky, she received a call announcing she had got the role.

The actress, who has been working on her craft since the age of three, said: “It was crazy because it was going to be real. I felt like tears. It was the like the best feeling because I'd never had anything this big. And I was just so happy and it's really hard to describe because like there's no words. It was probably one of the best feelings ever – especially after waiting so long.

Ten-year-old Frankie-Jae Simmonds from Garforth, who is a child actor on Coronation Street. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"10 people have been disappointed, I thought, from my acting school. We were thinking, I'm not going to get the job, I'm definitely not going to get the job. And then hearing that I got the job was just crazy.”

She had originally been up for the role of Eliza Woodrow, auditioning in March 2022, but didn’t get the part. Looking back retrospectively, the actress said: “That feeling of like being around people that have grown up watching was amazing for one.

"I actually had a scene with Eliza and it was like crazy because I was thinking well, I could have been that character and look what I've got. I've got a bigger character."

The mum-daughter duo would visit the set in Manchester three days out of the week during the duration of filming and balancing school with a career in acting was not easy for 10-year-old Frankie. It was made much easier with supportive teachers and some extra tutoring lessons on the side.

Frankie-Jae Simmonds, left, with Ellie Leach, right.

Frankie said she would spend five hours with her tutor every day, covering the whole primary school curriculum from grammar to mathematics. Mum Aimee Simmons said: “School was really good as well when they were really supportive and we still managed to keep that up. It was crazy [for me] – I'm a nurse. Luckily, my work were really good and they were really flexible with me. It worked out really, really well.”Since wrapping up filming a few months ago, the actress has auditioned for a few more roles, kept up with her acting, dancing and singing lessons and even been approached a few times for photographs. She said: “I literally didn't know what to say. And then it was crazy, because I hadn't been recognised before.”

The cast of Coronation Street have left a mark on Frankie, who said they had been welcoming since the first shoot. She added: “I do miss everyone from set because I became such, such good friends with them.”

The production has also led her to meet seasoned actors, make many new friends and explore sets. She vividly remembers seeing Samuel L. Jackson for the first time and these experiences lead her to be excited about new roles.

Frankie also takes dance and singing lessons alongside acting, and hopes to incorporate all elements in one production, whether it be a live action film or a musical production, one day. The triple threat will be showcasing her voice acting skills in an upcoming Sky 10-part animated series to be revealed later this summer.

Frankie said: “I was the only one who was Yorkshire and [the other cast members] were all really posh. That's the good thing – I was different from all of them. To speak in my own accent as well, that was nice.”