10 things you said about...Morrisons to trial cashless store with no workers

Morrisons is set to trial a store with no workers.

A majority of readers weren't very happy at the news that Morrisons are considering running their stores with no workers.

Here is what you said:

Josephine Mary Smith - "Going to Sainsbury's then."

Margot Thompson - "Walmart in AMerica have just launched shops with no till staff. Unfortunately where they lead, we follow."

Julie Taylor - "I go to my local Morrisons because of the friendly staff on the tills, we are human, this is a step too far."

Peter Crawshaw - "Ever since the first self scan appeared you could see this was their long term plan."

Ann Platts - "I NEVER even use the self service tills as I like to keep someone in a job. I would just stop shopping in Morrisons."

Rick Morrell - "So if the store has no workers how do the goods get on the shelves?"

Paul Spencer - "Where are all the people going to work when all shops do this?"

Ruth Hancock - "Anyone seen Years and Years on BBC? Scarily accurate predictions and totally plausible scenarios - including this."

Helene Marchant - "Urm no! Why would you want to take jobs from people?"

Steve Badland - "A cashless society is not the future. Having no staff on shift is also just plain daft."