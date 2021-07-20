10 things you said about...Morrisons to trial cashless store with no workers
You reacted to the news that Morrisons are set to trial cashless stores with no workers.
A majority of readers weren't very happy at the news that Morrisons are considering running their stores with no workers.
Here is what you said:
Josephine Mary Smith - "Going to Sainsbury's then."
Margot Thompson - "Walmart in AMerica have just launched shops with no till staff. Unfortunately where they lead, we follow."
Julie Taylor - "I go to my local Morrisons because of the friendly staff on the tills, we are human, this is a step too far."
Peter Crawshaw - "Ever since the first self scan appeared you could see this was their long term plan."
Ann Platts - "I NEVER even use the self service tills as I like to keep someone in a job. I would just stop shopping in Morrisons."
Rick Morrell - "So if the store has no workers how do the goods get on the shelves?"
Paul Spencer - "Where are all the people going to work when all shops do this?"
Ruth Hancock - "Anyone seen Years and Years on BBC? Scarily accurate predictions and totally plausible scenarios - including this."
Helene Marchant - "Urm no! Why would you want to take jobs from people?"
Steve Badland - "A cashless society is not the future. Having no staff on shift is also just plain daft."
Would you still shop at Morrisons if this happened?