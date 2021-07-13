10 things you said about...Is Gareth Southgate the right man to take us to the World Cup?

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips embraces England head coach Gareth Southgate. Pic: Getty

After a heartbreaking loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 Final on Sunday, which saw Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka miss their penalties to unfortunately hand the Italians the win, we asked you your thoughts on the current England manager.

Emma Hardy - "Without a doubt. Gareth has shown integrity and dignity throughout the whole tournament."

John Jenkinson - "No. Tactically very poor. He's not a winner. Poor club manager, poor international manager."

Gary Simpson - "The jury is still out for me. He made some good tactical decisions but left more suitable players back home."

Joyce Wrigglesworth - "Definitely. He is a brilliant manager and penalites are always unpredictable anyway."

Lee Cocker - "Had a great tournament but deciding to put those kids up for the penx was shocking IMO."

Pete Farrell - "Yes absolutely! A great role model and a man manager. He's done a fab job."

Liz Selby - "Of course!!! He's been amazing and set the bar very high."

Jan Wastell - "Absolutely, who would there be with his knowledge, personal attributes and integrity?"

Michelle Wood - "Yes he has taken us further than anyone else has in decades."